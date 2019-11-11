The Best Candles to Give For the Holidays

From celeb-loved favorites to under-the-radar finds, these luxe votives are the perfect gift for anyone on your list
By Andrea Lavinthal
November 11, 2019 02:11 PM

Diptyque

Diptyque

As Kate Hudson once told us, “Diptyque always wins with their candles.” The orange blossom scent is her favorite while fellow celeb fan, Kerry Washington loves the Feu de Bois aroma. “I got it as a gift once and was like, ‘That smells really good.’”

Buy It! Diptyque Feu De Bois / Wood Fire Candle $36; nordstrom.com

Joanna Buchanan

Joanna Buchanan

From the bedazzled lids to the artful box designs, these candles are so luxe-looking, you won’t want to burn them. But you should because each one smells better than the next.

Buy It! Joanna Buchanan Peridot Candle, $88; joannabuchanan.com

Byredo Burning Rose

Byredo

If this candle is ever sold out, you can probably blame Jennifer Aniston who told us she has several of them all over her home and her movie trailers.

Buy It! Byredo Burning Rose Candle, $43; nordstrom.com

Le Labo Santal 26

“I’m a sucker for it,” says Mandy Moore of the cult-favorite candle scent. “I have one in my bedroom, my kitchen, my trailer, and I even have a smaller version that I travel with as well, because it smells like home.”

Buy It! Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle, $75; lelabofragrances.com

Nomad Noé Dreamer in London

Dreamer

PEOPLE Creative Director Andrea Dunham introduced us to this incredible cedarwood and vanilla scented candle, which also has a touch of tobacco.

Buy It! Nomad Noé Dreamer in London – Cedarwood & Vanilla Candle, $65; nomadnoe.com

The NOW in Jasmine Coconut

The Now

Almost as dreamy as a massage at The NOW in Los Angeles: the aroma of the spa’s signature jasmine coconut candle. Fun fact: the candle wax doubles as a body balm.

Buy It! The Now Jasmine Coconut Candle; $144; thenowmassage.com

