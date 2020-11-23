It's Boot Season! Keep Your Feet Cozy and Comfy in These On-Trend Styles
From chunky soles to sporty slip-ons and lace-up styles (like the Sorel Pair Katie Holmes is wearing here), the season's trendiest boots are equal parts practical and stylish.
Get The Look! Sorel "Lennox" Boot, $220; sorel.com
The Hiking Boot
Credit: Dr. Scholls
The lace-up boot is no longer meant only for the trails
Buy It! Dr. Scholl's "Tucker" Boot, $140; drschollsshoes.com
EMU Australia Hiking Boot
Credit: EMU Australia
J.Crew Hiking Boot
Credit: J. Crew
Buy It! Nordic Boot, $198; jcrew.com
Marc Fisher Hiking Boot
Credit: Marc Fisher
Merrell Hiking Boot
Credit: Merrell
The Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Credit: Franco Sarto
A chunky bottom lends a cool vibe to the classic pull-on
Buy It! Similar: "Seri" Boot, $159; francosarto.com
Madewell Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Credit: Madewell
Buy It! "Ivy" Boot, $210; madewell.com
Sam Edelman Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Credit: Sam Edelman
Aerosoles Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Credit: Aerosoles
The Sneaker Bootie
Credit: Cougar
A sporty boot with the ease and comfort of a sneaker
Sofft Sneaker Bootie
Credit: Sofft
Toms Sneaker Bootie
Credit: Toms
Buy It! "Paxton" Boot, $84.95; toms.com
UGG Sneaker Bootie
Credit: UGG
Buy It! "Aika" Boot, $120; ugg.com
