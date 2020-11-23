It's Boot Season! Keep Your Feet Cozy and Comfy in These On-Trend Styles

From chunky soles to sporty slip-ons and lace-up styles (like the Sorel Pair Katie Holmes is wearing here), the season's trendiest boots are equal parts practical and stylish.

Get The Look! Sorel "Lennox" Boot, $220; sorel.com

By Sarah Ball
November 23, 2020 02:05 PM

The Hiking Boot

Credit: Dr. Scholls

The lace-up boot is no longer meant only for the trails

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's "Tucker" Boot, $140; drschollsshoes.com

EMU Australia Hiking Boot

Credit: EMU Australia

Buy It! "Billington" Boot, $199.95; emuaustralia.com

J.Crew Hiking Boot

Credit: J. Crew

Buy It! Nordic Boot, $198; jcrew.com

Marc Fisher Hiking Boot

Credit: Marc Fisher

Buy It! "Lakynn" Boot, $149; marcfisherfootwear.com

Merrell Hiking Boot

Credit: Merrell

Buy It! "Shiloh II" Boot, $150; merrell.com

The Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Credit: Franco Sarto

A chunky bottom lends a cool vibe to the classic pull-on

Buy It! Similar: "Seri" Boot, $159; francosarto.com

Madewell Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Credit: Madewell

Buy It! "Ivy" Boot, $210; madewell.com

Sam Edelman Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Credit: Sam Edelman

Buy It! "Laguna" Boot, $150; samedelman.com

Aerosoles Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Credit: Aerosoles

Buy It! "Camila" Boot, $180; aerosoles.com

The Sneaker Bootie

Credit: Cougar

A sporty boot with the ease and comfort of a sneaker

Buy It! "Duffy" Boot, $100; cougarshoes.com

Sofft Sneaker Bootie

Credit: Sofft

Buy It! "Britton II" Boot, $121.95; sofftshoe.com

Toms Sneaker Bootie

Credit: Toms

Buy It! "Paxton" Boot, $84.95; toms.com

UGG Sneaker Bootie

Credit: UGG

Buy It! "Aika" Boot, $120; ugg.com

