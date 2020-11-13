The Best Under-$15 Blanket Scarves on Amazon to Keep You Warm at Outdoor Gatherings This Winter

As social distancing measures remain in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus, outdoor gatherings will continue to dominate our social calendars. But with winter creeping up, chances are you’ll need to invest in some cold-weather accessories so you can bundle up before heading outside. One of the best ways to stay warm (even in the lowest temperatures) is by wrapping yourself up in a large scarf — and Amazon happens to have tons of cozy blanket scarves available for under $15.