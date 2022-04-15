The Best Black Leggings That We Put to the Test

Choosing a pair of black leggings is really dependent on three things: what you'll wear them for (working out and/or eating pizza), how they'll wear over time (will they roll down? Pill after washing?), and whether you can see through them. (The last one might be the most important!). But since you can't buy, try on, wash and squat down in every pair on the market, PEOPLE Tested did it for you, evaluating 23 different leggings to see how they held up after a 30-minute workout and a wash. We checked out material, hold, durability, fit, and, yes, opaqueness. The pair that stood out, Old Navy's PowerSoft Leggings.