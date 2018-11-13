Calling All Shoe Lovers! Here Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Shoes

We’re always on the hunt for the best deals on shoes because honestly, we can never have too many pairs, which is one reason why Black Friday is our favorite day of the year! It’s our chance to score huge discounts on all the essential shoes including sneakers, booties, and heels — like these adorable leather booties we’ve been eyeing for months.

Tons of our favorite shoe brands and retailers like Keds, Macy’s, and Stuart Weitzman are already kicking off the major shopping holiday by offering some can’t-miss early Black Friday deals. Keep scrolling to see the shoe deals to take advantage of right now — and the Black Friday deals you can expect — and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more amazing shoe deals throughout Black Friday.

Early Deals: There’s already hundreds of insane markdowns at Kate Spade, including on shoes! Get super cute styles for up to 25 percent off now before they’re gone by Black Friday. We can’t wait to get our feet in a pair of these adorable denim Nelly Flats or these glamorous all-white slip-on Loralia sneakers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Black Friday Deal: Kate Spade is celebrating Black Friday all week long! Starting November 20 through November 25, you can score 30 percent off of everything (yes, everything!), including some of the brand’s most coveted shoe styles.

Our picks: Rosalie Boots, $138.60 starting Nov. 20 (orig. $198); katespade.com; Keds x Kate Spade New York Leopard-Print Sneakers, $77 starting Nov. 20 (orig. $110); katespade.com

Early Deals: For two days only, the brand is offering an early Black Friday deal. From November 17 to November 19, you can buy one pair and save 15 percent, buy two pairs and save 20 percent, or buy three pairs and save 30 percent on full-priced orders.

Black Friday Deal: Now’s your chance to score some of the most popular sneakers on sale! For one whole week — starting November 20 and ending November 27 — Keds will offer 30 percent off full-priced items and 20 percent off sale items.

Our picks: Women’s Ace Mirror Leather, $45.47 starting Nov. 20 (orig. $64.95); keds.com; Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Kick Faille, $66.50 starting Nov. 20 (orig. $95); keds.com

Early Deals: Get a sneak peek of what’s on sale during Macy’s Black Friday Preview. Use the code SCORE to get 20 percent off the preview items starting on November 15 through November 20.

Black Friday Deal: Beginning on Wednesday, November 21 through Saturday, November 24, Macy’s online shoppers can take an extra 20 percent off Black Friday sale items with the code BKFR — which means we’ll be using it on everything from home essentials to shoes.

Our picks: Franco Sarto Reeve Ankle Booties, $103.20 starting Nov. 15 with promo code SCORE (orig. $129); macys.com; Steve Madden Women’s Khloe Faux-Fur Tailored Mules, $63.20 starting Nov. 15 with promo code SCORE (orig. $79); macys.com

Early Deals: Now through Sunday, November 18, new customers can save $50 sitewide (discount is automatically applied at checkout).

Black Friday Deal: From Friday, November 23 through Monday, November 26, M.Gemi is offering 25% off any pair of its Italian leather crafted shoes.

Our picks: The Corsa Suede Bootie, $261 starting Nov. 23 (orig. $348); mgemi.com; The Portare Woven Nubuck Lace-Up Sneakers, $171 starting Nov. 23 (orig. $228); mgemi.com

Early Deals: During Nordstrom’s Fall event, save up to 40 percent on over 10,000 styles from some of your favorite designers, including select pieces from Something Navy’s exclusive September line. You can shop this amazing offer now through November 18.

Black Friday Deal: Beginning at 10 p.m. PST on Tuesday, November 20 through Monday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. PST the retailer is offering up to 60 percent off a huge selection of sale items — which will surely include an array of cute shoes.

Our picks: Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com; Something Navy Avenue Bow Mule, $53.96 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com

Early Black Friday Deals: It’s time for the Meghan Markle-loved label’s VIP Private event. Right now through November 20, score 40 percent off dozens of shoe styles, including over-the-knee boots, kitten heel booties, and suede pumps.

Our picks: The Thighland Boot, $559 (orig. $798); stuartweitzman.com; The Juniper 70 Bootie, $403 (orig. $575); stuartweitzman.com

Black Friday Deal: Now’s your chance to give back and save at the same time. For every pair of shoes purchased, TOMS donates a pair to someone in need — which is already a great deal. Plus, starting November 21 through November 27, you can score 30 percent off sitewide. We recommend snagging these adorable Disney x TOMS Snow White shoes (bonus: your little one can get a matching pair, too!).

Our picks: Disney x TOMS Blue Snow White Women’s Classics, $45.47 starting Nov. 21 (orig. $64.95); toms.com; Charcoal Glow in the Dark Tree Lights Women’s Classics, $41.97 starting Nov. 21 (orig. $59.95); toms.com