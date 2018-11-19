We Found Black Friday Deals on Designer Handbags That You Can Already Shop

Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and while we’re gearing up to gobble down tons of turkey, we’re also preparing ourselves for the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Black Friday — a.k.a our excuse to fill our shopping carts with tons of seriously discounted designer handbags we’ve been eyeing all year. But luckily, we don’t have to wait for the main event to roll around to do all of our holiday shopping.

Thanks to retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and eBags, we can already scoop up the best styles now and shop tons of handbags from our fave designers! Read on to see the best early Black Friday deals on crossbody bags, tote bags, backpacks, and more — and save this page because it’ll be your one-stop shop for every handbag sale you need to know about this year.

Early Deals: Take 30 percent off select styles — including a handbag from Selena Gomez’s capsule collection — from November 15 through November 27 when you use the code THANKS18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Black Friday Deals: Continue to shop the 30 percent off select styles on Black Friday, plus get 50 percent off a selection of Coach’s best-selling handbags starting November 21.

Our picks: Sutton Hobo in Oxblood/Gold, $227.50 (orig. $325); coach.com; Selena Trail Bag in Colorblock, $296.50 (orig. $295); coach.com

Early Deals: Black Friday is happening all week long at eBags! Right now through November 27, score 30 percent off your purchase on hundreds of handbags, luggage, backpacks, and more.

Black Friday Deals: On Black Friday only, take 40 percent off the celeb-loved luggage brand TUMI. From November 23 through December 3, get 30 percent off all Marmot products.

Our picks: Piel Large Leather Multi-Purpose Open Tote, $124.59 (orig. $249); ebags.com; Tumi Stanton Janet Leather Domed Satchel, $325 starting Nov. 19 (orig. $545); ebags.com

Early Deals: Macy’s kicked off its Black Friday Preview on November 15 and you can score hundreds of early specials now through November 20.

Black Friday Deals: From November 21 through November 24, enjoy 20 percent off Black Friday sale items by using the code BLKFR.

Our picks: Dooney & Bourke Ginger Pouchette, $64 ends Nov. 20 (orig. $128); macys.com; Calvin Klein Tannya Tote, $49.99 ends Nov 24 (orig. $128); macys.com

Black Friday Deals: From November 20 through November 26, take up to 60 percent off a huge selection of sale items at Nordstrom.

Our picks: Rebecca Minkoff Jean Leather Crossbody Bag, $118.40 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com; Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Hayley Leather Satchel, $154.80 (orig. $258); nordstrom.com