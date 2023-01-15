While the draw of glamorous events like the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards is to celebrate critically-acclaimed cinema from last year, for us beauty editors it's the red carpet looks that steal the show.

This year we were treated to a visual feast of elegant makeup and attention-grabbing hair styles as nominees, presenters and guests gathered outside of the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Here are our favorite best beauty moments at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Julia Roberts

Frazer Harrison/Getty

We love a Julie Roberts's hair all day, every day, and tonight's look was our Ticket to Paradise. The Gaslit nominee wowed with elegant but relaxed waves that cascaded over her beaded gown. Roberts, who recently learned she isn't exactly a Roberts after all, sported a soft dewy makeup look with Lancôme favorites, including a pink lipstick that perfectly accentuated the actress's iconic smile.

Julia Garner

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Julia Garner's captivating performances (and accents) in Inventing Anna and Ozark earned her two nominations at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. For the Best Actress and Supporting Actress nominee's appearance, Garner wore head-to-toe red, from a fiery eye shadow and striking lip to a Ferragamo dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Working with celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot, Garner sported a slicked-back hairstyle that put the focus on her gorgeous makeup and sheer dress. "We wanted the hair to feel chic, clean and minimal to complement the look," Eliot shares in a press release. The pro started the look with the René Furterer Absolue Keratine Ultimate Repair Serum ($35; renefurtererusa.com).

Next, Eliot sprayed Garner's hair with a Thermal Protecting Spray before working the Blowout Balm through the roots and ends. The pro dried the actress's hair with the T3 AireLuxe blow dryer ($199.99; amazon.com) and then used the 3 Volume Round Brush ($40; amazon.com) to style and smooth it out. After flat-ironing Garner's hair, Eliot used the René Furterer Style Modeling Paste ($28; renefurtererusa.com) and Style Air Dry Cream ($30; renefurtererusa.com) to get a sleek feel, then finished the do with hairspray.

Danielle Deadwyler

Kevin Winter/Getty

Nominated for Best Actress for her role in Till, Danielle Deadwyler wore an eye-catching silver sequin Louis Vuitton and matching metallic eyeshadow. Her skin glowed with accents of a smokey eye and light mauve pink lipstick. The actress' updo — a sophisticated low braided knot — mimicked the rope design on the neckline.

Madelyn Cline

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Madelyn Cline stepped out in a stunning black feathered Givenchy dress with swept curls and pale pink eyeshadow and lips that was a nod to old Hollywood glamour. Her entire makeup look comes courtesy of e.l.f. Skin and e.l.f. Cosmetics (hello, affordable products!).



"We didn't want to overpower the gown with overly bold glam, so we focused on bronzed, glowy skin with her signature liner and pouty lips," says celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco. "It was the perfect balance, to let both the dress and her glam have their own moments while complimenting each other perfectly," Tioseco says in a press release.

To create this glowy look, the pro prepped Cline's skin with several products including the new Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide ($10; ulta.com). Tioseco applied the TikTok viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14; ulta.com) to boost Cline's complexion. The Bitesize Eyeshadow in Rose Water ($3; ulta.com) and the new O-Face Satin Lipstick in shade 'Dirty Talk' ($9; ulta.com) create the subtle pops of pink on her eyes and lips.

Angela Bassett

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Angela Basset's skin glowed as she walked the red carpet tonight. The winner for Best Supporting Actress in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wore a black velvet dress and bold gold necklace. As for her beauty look: all eyes were on her blush pink cheeks. Hairstylist Randy Stodghill used Phyto products to create her chic slicked-back look.

Janelle Monáe

Monica Schipper/WireImage

If there's one look we'll be copying for months to come, it's Janelle Monáe's fierce cat eye, which was diffused at the tip for a bit of a twist on a classic graphic eye look. Their bottom lash line was also carried all the way into the inner corners of their eyes for even more definition, and perhaps also to complement their seductive cut-out sheer black gown. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star received the SeeHer Award tonight, an honor that recognizes leaders in gender equality and those who defy stereotypes in media.

Jenny Slate

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate dazzled on the red carpet, where she celebrated the Best Animated Feature nomination of her screenplay Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Slate selected a shimmery, high-neck gown with pops of pink and gold, and complemented the look with vibrant eye makeup.

Makeup artist Kirin Bhatty prepped Slate's skin with Ranavat Brightening Saffron Serum ($135; bluemercury.com) and a light misting of the Hydrating Jasmine Mist ($45; bluemercury.com). Then, the pro used the Violette_FR Yeux Paint in shade Rose d'aurore ($31; modaoperandi.com) to add some whimsy and pink sparkle to the actress' eyes.



Slate used the Ranavat Regenerative Shampoo ($48; ranavat.com) and Fortifying Hair Serum (70; bluemercury.com) to create the soft curls that framed her face.

