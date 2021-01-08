Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: If you even whisper the word humidity near my hair, it starts to frizz up. I've tried everything from keratin treatments which made my hair look like overcooked spaghetti to smoothing creams that reminded me of Crisco. And I'm not alone: Former PEOPLE editor, Liz Sporkin, was so frustrated with the lack of effective frizz solutions on the market that she spent a year creating her own. Mind Your Own Frizzness is a silicone-free blend of oils (argan, peach kernel, plum and more) that can be used on damp or dry hair. I tried it on a triple- H (hot, hazy, humid) day in the Northeast and am thrilled to report that my curls were noticeably smoother and shinier.

