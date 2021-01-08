The Best Beauty Launches of 2021
The latest and greatest hair, makeup and skincare products that get PEOPLE's stamp-of-approval
Mind Your Own Frizzness
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: If you even whisper the word humidity near my hair, it starts to frizz up. I've tried everything from keratin treatments which made my hair look like overcooked spaghetti to smoothing creams that reminded me of Crisco. And I'm not alone: Former PEOPLE editor, Liz Sporkin, was so frustrated with the lack of effective frizz solutions on the market that she spent a year creating her own. Mind Your Own Frizzness is a silicone-free blend of oils (argan, peach kernel, plum and more) that can be used on damp or dry hair. I tried it on a triple- H (hot, hazy, humid) day in the Northeast and am thrilled to report that my curls were noticeably smoother and shinier.
Buy It! Mind Your Own Frizzness, $42; myofmindyourownfrizzness.com
Atticus
Co-founded by two Uber alums with a passion for skincare, this clean brand recognizes the importance of an individualized routine. Here's how it works: first, complete Atticus' six-question online "skincare quiz" that asks about pore size and placement, skin sensitivity, general concerns and even your location (because yes, the climate you live in does affect your complexion!). Then, you'll get an "easily digestible" summary of what's actually going on with your skin and a list of Atticus products that cater to your specific needs.
The line is launching with nine affordable products —three cleansers, three moisturizers and three night creams — ranging from $18-$41, available now on beatticus.com.
Jeff Leatham by KKW Fragrance
Over a year in the making, the opulent fragrance collaboration between Kim Kardashian and her longtime friend and florist, Jeff Leatham, has arrived. Inspired by the extravagant arrangements Leatham has created for Kardashian over the years, each of three distinctly different and equally addictive aromas looks like a work of art on your vanity with its vase-like vessel.
"We really wanted to bottle up what people receive that emotion of joy of when you open the door and get flowers," says Leatham, who adds that the goal of teh packaging was something "iconic and timeless."
Buy It! Jeff Leatham by KKW Fragrance, $40 each or $110 for bundle; kkwfragrance.com
Rōz Styling Oil
Hairstylist Mara Roszak has created some of the most romantic (and cool) looks we've ever seen, and during her 17-year career, she has also tested nearly every product under the sun. Now, after six years of formulating, the Mare salon owner introduces Rōz (pronounced "rose") – a nourishing, lightweight hair oil with a fresh vetiver scent that's become the "foundation for every style I create across all my clients" of every hair type and texture. "It won't weigh down even the straightest, finest hair, but also can smooth and define thick curls as well," she says. Her pro application tip: apply one to two pumps to your ends and mid lengths first (starting at the ends, and working your way up). Apply little if any to the roots for light smoothing on the top" or to tame flyaways.
Buy It! Rōz Saint Lucia Hair Oil, $45; rozhair.com
Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lipstick
Need a beauty pick-me-up? Try Chanel's new 20-shade lip color collection. Ranging from a juicy peach to luscious plum – and with uplifting names like "Opportunity", "Vivacity" and "Burst" – the high-shine colors instantly boost our moods, plus they contain ingredients to hydrate lips throughout the day.
Buy It! Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom, $40 each or $120 for set shown; chanel.com
Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream
If you're searching for a clean eye cream to revive your eye area, look no further than this cream, which contains pink algae (a gentler retinol derivative) to smooth lines over time, and creator Josie's go-to ingredient 100% pure argan oil to moisturize, nourish and infuse the delicate skin with antioxidants.
Buy It! Josie Maran Argan Pro Retinol Eye Cream, $42; sephora.com
Sunday Riley Light Hearted Sunscreen SPF 30
Next time you replenish your stock of SPF, check out Sunday Riley's new formula. Like the name would suggest, it's actually lightweight – but the benefits don't end there. It contains both physical blocker zinc oxide, plus chemical ingredients known to protect the skin from UV rays, and it's got a pink tint that creates a filter-like effect on skin.
Buy It! Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Daily Face Sunscreen, $35; sephora.com
Bésame Cosmetics x Marilyn Monroe
As part of the brand's ongoing 'Iconic Women' collection series, Bésame Cosmetics designed a retro line of products inspired by the actual items in Marilyn Monroe's personal beauty stash. From a classic red hot lipstick to a chic powder compact, this vintage-inspired line is a must for Marilyn superfans.
Buy It! Bésame Cosmetics Red Carpet Compact and Lipstick Set, $105; besamecosmetics.com
Elizabeth Arden Visible Brightening CicaGlow Concentrate
At-home peels are a great way to give your skin a glow, but even the best ones can cause a bit of irritation. With that in mind, Elizabeth Arden infused their latest creation with cica, a skin-calming ingredient, so the result is radiance, sans the negative effects.
Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Visible Brightening CicaGlow Concentrate, $70; elizabetharden.com
Clark's Botanicals Vital Jasmine Oil
If this had you at jasmine oil, guess what? That's just one of the star ingredients (others include anti-inflammatory organic cactus extract and niacinamide) in this skin-boosting-smoothing-and soothing infusion.
Buy It! Clark's Botanicals Jasmine Vital Oil, $99; clarksbotanicals.com
Brooklyn Candle Studio Bath Bars
With a cool shape, good for you ingredients and irresistible (and all-natural!) scents, the home fragrance brand's first foray into body care is quick to become a regular in your soap dish.
Buy It! Brooklyn Candle Studio Hand + Body Soaps, $18-50; brooklyncandlestudio.com
Chillhouse Face & Body Oils
The self-care brand beloved for its "ohh"-inducing in-person spa services and salon-quality press-on nails is expanding! Meet Chill Oils, a collection of four face and body products for day and night. While the Have a Chill Day Face and Body Oils hydrate and illuminate the skin, the Have a Chill Night Face and Body Oils-used in the evening while the skin is in repair mode-reduce irritation, help with cell turnover and more. In colorful bottles with fragrance notes to match your state of mind, there'll be no mistaking which to indulge in.
Buy It! Chillhouse Oils, $48 each; chillhouse.com
e.l.f. Cosmetics x Chipotle
Calling all Chipotle lovers! After their first epic collab sold out in under five minutes, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle are back at it again with another limited-edition collection. The line includes an eye shadow palette in Chipotle ingredient-inspired hues, a fiery red lip gloss, an avocado-shaped sponge set and Chipotle chip bag makeup case. The best part: each person who snags one of the eye shadow palettes (before it sells out) will get a free Chipotle Chips & Guac coupon too!
Buy It! e.l.f. Cosmetics x Chipotle Collection, $8-$18; elfcosmetics.com/chipotle-collection
St. Tropez Ultimate Glow Kit
After being named the global brand ambassador of St. Tropez earlier this month, Ashley Graham is fronting a campaign for the tanning brand's newest launch: The Ultimate Glow Kit. The set includes a limited-edition mitt adorned with the supermodel's signature and the Self Tan Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse, which instantly delivers a natural glow and plenty of hydration (thanks to star ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Rosehip Oil and Vitamin E).
"This is the [product] you're going to want to sleep in. It's great because there's no transfer and it dries really quickly," Graham tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's going to be a game changer if you are a self-tanner."
Buy It! St. Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit, $55; us.sttropeztan.com
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
This squalane-based balm not only nourishes dry under-eyes, but it also is packed with concentrated encapsulated retinol (which is more gentle on this sensitive skin) to smooth the look of fine lines.
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
This magical tube of mascara went viral on TikTok right after it hit stores due to its ability to transform stubby lashes in a few swipes — and believe us, it really does live up to the hype.
Buy It! Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $11.49; cvs.com
Living Proof Curl Elongator
From the brand's first foray into the curly hair category, this cloud-like cream — designed for type 4A, 4B and 4C coils — gives game-changing lengthening and definition. It also contains the brand's "Healthy Curl Complex", which provides a protective, strengthening barrier around each strand.
Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40
Combining the two most important A.M. skincare steps, the first-ever hybrid Vitamin C and SPF lotion gives you no excuse to say you forgot either one.
Buy It! Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40, $46; nordstrom.com
Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment
This mask's three Brazilian butters deeply nourish damaged ends. The best part? The warm, tropical scent makes you feel like you're on vacation, which we're all craving right now.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment, $36; sephora.com
Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift Serum
Besides looking oh-so gorgeous on your vanity, this pretty pink potion really does pack a punch. The eco-conscious brand (this packaging is 100% recyclable through Terracycle) partnered with Harvard University to develop a patent-pending formula that's proven to pump up your skin's natural production of hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Buy It! Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum, $50; spacenk.com
Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Moisturizer
The fragrance-free cream contains peptides that penetrate deep to perk up your complexion. Bonus: The texture feels just as luxurious as fancy formulas.
Buy It! Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Moisturizer, $38.99; ulta.com