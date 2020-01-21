The Best Beauty Launches of 2020

Haircare products are often loaded with fragrances, so for those who are sensitive to scent, it can be a challenge finding options. That’s why celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess created a fragrance-free collection — including shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray, texturizer and more! — to solve the problem.

“For me … it was about starting from scratch to build a core line of products that cater to those with stronger sensitivities while still performing as well as the other products in the line,” Ess said on Instagram.

Buy It! Kristin Ess Fragrance Daily Cleansing Shampoo, $12; target.com