The Best Beauty Launches of 2020

Lawless Satin Luxe Cream Lipstick
With eight neutral hues designed to flatter various skin tones, there’s something for everyone in the latest launch from clean beauty brand Lawless.
Buy It! Lawless Satin Luxe Classic Cream Lipstick, $28; sephora.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick
Pop the top off this stick to reveal Neutrogena’s most recent innovation: a makeup remover gel for goof-proof touchups. Whether your eyeliner transfers on your lids or your lipstick bleeds outside of your lip lines, one swipe erases an imperfection without ruining the rest of your makeup.
Buy It! Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick, $11.99; cvs.com
Sobel Skin RX Niacinamide Serum
From celebrity dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel’s new skincare line (his clients include Orlando Bloom, Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer), this supercharged nighttime treatment contains a 15% concentration of niacinamide to minimizes the look of pores, increase elasticity and lock in moisture.
Buy It! Sobel Skin RX 15% Niacinamide Gel Serum, $75; sephora.com
CoverGirl Clean Fresh Collection
After becoming the first mass market brand to receive the Leaping Bunny certification by Cruelty Free International in 2018, CoverGirl is now introducing its first-ever 100 percent vegan collection of cosmetics. Each item in the budget-friendly, high-performance line — which includes a lighweight foundation, cream blush, highlighter stick and lip oil in an array of shades — is also formulated without formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates and sulfates.
Buy It! CoverGirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Oil, $10.49; cvs.comCoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, $11.99; ulta.com CoverGirl Clean Fresh Cream Blush, $10.99; ulta.com CoverGirl Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick, $10.99; ulta.com
Kristin Ess Fragrance-Free Hair Care
Haircare products are often loaded with fragrances, so for those who are sensitive to scent, it can be a challenge finding options. That’s why celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess created a fragrance-free collection — including shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray, texturizer and more! — to solve the problem.
“For me … it was about starting from scratch to build a core line of products that cater to those with stronger sensitivities while still performing as well as the other products in the line,” Ess said on Instagram.
Buy It! Kristin Ess Fragrance Daily Cleansing Shampoo, $12; target.comKristin Ess Fragrance Free Detangling Tonic, $10; target.com Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Texturizing Paste, $10; target.com Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Shine Enhancing Conditioner, $12; target.com
L'Oréal Paris Bambi Eye Mascara
Need to fake eight hours of sleep? Try a few swipes of this mascara. The wide wand was designed with both short and long bristles to separate, lift and lengthen lashes, giving an immediate doe-eyed effect.
Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray
Love the piece-y effect of texturizing spray, but hate the crunchy finish? Then check out Bumble and Bumble’s latest creation, which is infused with the brand’s signature six-oil blend to leave hair tousled– yet touchable.
Buy It! Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray, $32; bumbleandbumble.com
Milani Baked Highlighter
Every year there are more fool-proof ways to get a faux-glow, and so far in 2020 we’re loving this baked powder, which doesn’t have a chalky finish, and looks gorgeous on eyelids, too.
Tatcha Serum Stick
This treatment you can glide on anytime, anywhere is further proof good things do come in small packages. Formulated with hot-right-now hydrating superhero ingredient squalane, this Japanese balm can be under, and dabbed over makeup throughout the day for an extra dose of moisture.
TRESemmé Foam Shampoo
Women (and men!) with fine hair, rejoice! TRESemmé’s new shampoo–a light-as-air foam–promises to never, ever weigh hair down. To use, simply massage three to six pumps on wet hair, rinse, and repeat.
Buy It! TRESemmé Pro Pure Volume Foam Shampoo, $5.99; target.com