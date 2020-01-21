The Best Beauty Launches of 2020

The latest -- and soon to be greatest -- hair, makeup, skin and body products
By Kaitlyn Frey
January 21, 2020 10:00 AM

1 of 10

Lawless Satin Luxe Cream Lipstick

With eight neutral hues designed to flatter various skin tones, there’s something for everyone in the latest launch from clean beauty brand Lawless.

Buy It! Lawless Satin Luxe Classic Cream Lipstick, $28; sephora.com

2 of 10

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick

Pop the top off this stick to reveal Neutrogena’s most recent innovation: a makeup remover gel for goof-proof touchups. Whether your eyeliner transfers on your lids or your lipstick bleeds outside of your lip lines, one swipe erases an imperfection without ruining the rest of your makeup. 

Buy It! Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick, $11.99; cvs.com

3 of 10

Sobel Skin RX Niacinamide Serum

From celebrity dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel’s new skincare line (his clients include Orlando Bloom, Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer), this supercharged nighttime treatment contains a 15% concentration of niacinamide to minimizes the look of pores, increase elasticity and lock in moisture.

Buy It! Sobel Skin RX 15% Niacinamide Gel Serum, $75; sephora.com

4 of 10

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Collection

Cover Girl

After becoming the first mass market brand to receive the Leaping Bunny certification by Cruelty Free International in 2018, CoverGirl is now introducing its first-ever 100 percent vegan collection of cosmetics. Each item in the budget-friendly, high-performance line — which includes a lighweight foundation, cream blush, highlighter stick and lip oil in an array of shades — is also formulated without formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates and sulfates.

Buy It! CoverGirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Oil, $10.49; cvs.com

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, $11.99; ulta.com CoverGirl Clean Fresh Cream Blush, $10.99; ulta.com CoverGirl Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick, $10.99; ulta.com
5 of 10

Kristin Ess Fragrance-Free Hair Care

Kristin Ess

Haircare products are often loaded with fragrances, so for those who are sensitive to scent, it can be a challenge finding options. That’s why celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess created a fragrance-free collection — including shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray, texturizer and more! — to solve the problem.

“For me … it was about starting from scratch to build a core line of products that cater to those with stronger sensitivities while still performing as well as the other products in the line,” Ess said on Instagram

Buy It! Kristin Ess Fragrance Daily Cleansing Shampoo, $12; target.com

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Detangling Tonic, $10; target.com Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Texturizing Paste, $10; target.com Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Shine Enhancing Conditioner, $12; target.com

6 of 10

L'Oréal Paris Bambi Eye Mascara

L'Oreal

Need to fake eight hours of sleep? Try a few swipes of this mascara. The wide wand was designed with both short and long bristles to separate, lift and lengthen lashes, giving an immediate doe-eyed effect. 

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Bambi Eye Mascara, $10.99; ulta.com

7 of 10

Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray

Bumble and Bumble

Love the piece-y effect of texturizing spray, but hate the crunchy finish? Then check out Bumble and Bumble’s latest creation, which is infused with the brand’s signature six-oil blend to leave hair tousled– yet touchable. 

Buy It! Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray, $32; bumbleandbumble.com

8 of 10

Milani Baked Highlighter

Milani

Every year there are more fool-proof ways to get a faux-glow, and so far in 2020 we’re loving this baked powder, which doesn’t have a chalky finish, and looks gorgeous on eyelids, too.

Buy It! Milani Baked Highlighter, $10.99; ulta.com

9 of 10

Tatcha Serum Stick

Tatcha

This treatment you can glide on anytime, anywhere is further proof good things do come in small packages. Formulated with hot-right-now hydrating superhero ingredient squalane, this Japanese balm can be under, and dabbed over makeup throughout the day for an extra dose of moisture. 

Buy It! Tatcha The Serum Stick, $48; sephora.com

10 of 10

TRESemmé Foam Shampoo

Tresemme

Women (and men!) with fine hair, rejoice! TRESemmé’s new shampoo–a light-as-air foam–promises to never, ever weigh hair down. To use, simply massage three to six pumps on wet hair, rinse, and repeat.

Buy It! TRESemmé Pro Pure Volume Foam Shampoo, $5.99; target.com

