The Best New Beauty Products of 2019

Kaitlyn Frey
and Jackie Fields
May 21, 2019 10:30 AM
<p>Whether you dye your hair blonde or brown, the longer you&#8217;re away from the salon, the less vibrant your looks. Between visits, you can give your hue a boost with Living Proof&#8217;s Whipped Glaze, which deposits temporary dyes that counteract the fading you hate. Apply a small amount into sections of wet, clean hair after showering and you&#8217;ll notice a difference immediately.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fcolor-care-whipped-glaze-P442810&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/color-care-whipped-glaze-P442810" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze, $29; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/color-care-whipped-glaze-P442810" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze, $29; sephora.com</a></p>
Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze

Whether you dye your hair blonde or brown, the longer you’re away from the salon, the less vibrant your looks. Between visits, you can give your hue a boost with Living Proof’s Whipped Glaze, which deposits temporary dyes that counteract the fading you hate. Apply a small amount into sections of wet, clean hair after showering and you’ll notice a difference immediately. 

Buy It! Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze, $29; sephora.com

<p>The skin around the eyes and lips is the most delicate area of the face, which requires skincare specifically formulated to protect it. Glossier tapped the hydrating power hyaluronic acid and weightless squalene oil to develop a lightweight emulsion to treat this fragile skin. Lightly tap it around your eyes and lips morning and night for smoother-looking skin.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="http://glossier.sjv.io/c/249354/431612/7573?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fbubblewrap" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.glossier.com/products/bubblewrap" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.glossier.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Glossier Bubblwrap Eye + Lip Cream, $26; glossier.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.glossier.com/products/bubblewrap" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Glossier Bubblwrap Eye + Lip Cream, $26; glossier.com</a></p>
Glossier Eye + Lip Cream

The skin around the eyes and lips is the most delicate area of the face, which requires skincare specifically formulated to protect it. Glossier tapped the hydrating power hyaluronic acid and weightless squalene oil to develop a lightweight emulsion to treat this fragile skin. Lightly tap it around your eyes and lips morning and night for smoother-looking skin. 

Buy It! Glossier Bubblwrap Eye + Lip Cream, $26; glossier.com

<p>While you may know Artis for its oval-shaped brushes, the brand is taking its first step into skincare with a gamechanging innovation. The brand&#8217;s cleansing silks combine oil cleansing, foam face washing and exfoliating all-in-one. First, place the nanofibre textile on your cheeks and forehead (three ovals come in a pack) for the oil cleanse. Then apply water to activate the foam cleanser and massage into the skin. Soon you will notice the biodegradable silk dissolving into a gentle exfoliator leaving skin soft and smooth. Incorporate this ritual into your routine twice a week for the best results.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://artisbrush.com/pages/phantom-cleansing-silks" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Artis Phantom Cleansing Silks, $55 (for box of 8 treatements); artisbrush.com</a></p>
Artis Phantom Cleansing Silk

While you may know Artis for its oval-shaped brushes, the brand is taking its first step into skincare with a gamechanging innovation. The brand’s cleansing silks combine oil cleansing, foam face washing and exfoliating all-in-one. First, place the nanofibre textile on your cheeks and forehead (three ovals come in a pack) for the oil cleanse. Then apply water to activate the foam cleanser and massage into the skin. Soon you will notice the biodegradable silk dissolving into a gentle exfoliator leaving skin soft and smooth. Incorporate this ritual into your routine twice a week for the best results. 

Buy It! Artis Phantom Cleansing Silks, $55 (for box of 8 treatements); artisbrush.com

<p>It&#8217;s no secret that celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury loves a good glow, and this palette is her latest launch to achieve just that. Inside the stunning compact case comes two mega-watt highlighters, a rosy blush and a bronzer, all that will enhance your skin in just a few swipes.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1011l5epi/pubref:POCharlotteTilburyGlowgasmLaunch41819/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fglowgasm-face-palette-lightgasm.html">Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Face Palette, $75; charlottetilbury.com</a></p>
Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Face Palette

It’s no secret that celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury loves a good glow, and this palette is her latest launch to achieve just that. Inside the stunning compact case comes two mega-watt highlighters, a rosy blush and a bronzer, all that will enhance your skin in just a few swipes. 

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Face Palette, $75; charlottetilbury.com

<p>The iconic handbag brand teamed up with Venus to custom design a handle, disposable razors, cartridge refills and shaving cream so pretty, we bet they&#8217;ll be front and center in your next bathroom shelfie.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fvera-bradley-venus-designer-women-s-razor-handle-2-razor-blade-refills%2F-%2FA-75662667" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/vera-bradley-venus-designer-women-s-razor-handle-2-razor-blade-refills/-/A-75662667" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Vera Bradley + Venus Designer Women&#039;s Razor Handle + 2 Razor Blade Refills, $12.99; target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/vera-bradley-venus-designer-women-s-razor-handle-2-razor-blade-refills/-/A-75662667" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Vera Bradley + Venus Designer Women&#039;s Razor Handle + 2 Razor Blade Refills, $12.99; target.com</a></p>
Venus + Vera Bradley Razor Kit

The iconic handbag brand teamed up with Venus to custom design a handle, disposable razors, cartridge refills and shaving cream so pretty, we bet they’ll be front and center in your next bathroom shelfie.

Buy It! Vera Bradley + Venus Designer Women's Razor Handle + 2 Razor Blade Refills, $12.99; target.com

<p>If you&#8217;re pressed for time, don&#8217;t waste a minute lathering up when you can spritz instead. &#8220;Dry shampoo is the most powerful product for reviving second-day strands and avoiding the rinse and repeat,&#8221; says hairstylist Mark Townsend, who works with Elizabeth Olsen. Now Dove&#8217;s three new specialized formulas&mdash;for super oily roots (below), fine hair and curls&mdash;make this time-saver even more effective. His tip: Apply it, then &#8220;rough the roots up with your fingers for lift and texture.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdove-invisible-dry-shampoo-5oz%2F-%2FA-75560938" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/dove-invisible-dry-shampoo-5oz/-/A-75560938" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo (Ultra Clean, Foam and Invisible), $4.89; target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/dove-invisible-dry-shampoo-5oz/-/A-75560938" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo (Ultra Clean, Foam and Invisible), $4.89; target.com</a></p>
Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo

If you’re pressed for time, don’t waste a minute lathering up when you can spritz instead. “Dry shampoo is the most powerful product for reviving second-day strands and avoiding the rinse and repeat,” says hairstylist Mark Townsend, who works with Elizabeth Olsen. Now Dove’s three new specialized formulas—for super oily roots (below), fine hair and curls—make this time-saver even more effective. His tip: Apply it, then “rough the roots up with your fingers for lift and texture.”

Buy It! Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo (Ultra Clean, Foam and Invisible), $4.89; target.com

<p>It only takes 60 seconds a week to nourish hair with this small but mighty capsule, which originally launched in Brazil a decade ago for women with overprocessed hair.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2149&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPantene-Pro-V-Intense-Rescue-Shots-Hair-Ampoules-for-Intensive-Repair-of-Damaged-Hair-0-5-fl-oz-Pack-of-3%2F173331201&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.walmart.com/ip/Pantene-Pro-V-Intense-Rescue-Shots-Hair-Ampoules-for-Intensive-Repair-of-Damaged-Hair-0-5-fl-oz-Pack-of-3/173331201" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Pantene Intense Rescue Shots, $4.97 (for three ampoules); walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Pantene-Pro-V-Intense-Rescue-Shots-Hair-Ampoules-for-Intensive-Repair-of-Damaged-Hair-0-5-fl-oz-Pack-of-3/173331201" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Pantene Intense Rescue Shots, $4.97 (for three ampoules); walmart.com</a></p>
Pantene Rescue Shots

It only takes 60 seconds a week to nourish hair with this small but mighty capsule, which originally launched in Brazil a decade ago for women with overprocessed hair.

Buy It! Pantene Intense Rescue Shots, $4.97 (for three ampoules); walmart.com

<p>This concentrated leave-in cream repairs hair from the inside out and keeps it silky-smooth for up to three days.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Folaplex-no-6-bond-smoother-reparative-styling-creme-P441831&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/olaplex-no-6-bond-smoother-reparative-styling-creme-P441831" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Olaplex No. 6 Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, $28; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/olaplex-no-6-bond-smoother-reparative-styling-creme-P441831" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Olaplex No. 6 Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, $28; sephora.com</a></p>
Olaplex No. 6

This concentrated leave-in cream repairs hair from the inside out and keeps it silky-smooth for up to three days.

Buy It! Olaplex No. 6 Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, $28; sephora.com

<p>Amazon&#8217;s first-ever in-house skincare brand takes a simple approach to self-care. Formulated without those bad-for-you ingredients (think: parabens, sulfates and phtalates) and tested by dermatologists, these cleansers, creams and serums are proven effective for under $40. If you&#8217;re unsure about your purchase, don&#8217;t worry: Amazon guarantees you can return a Belei product up to one year after purchase.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Belei/Homepage/page/C39D399D-68CA-4057-8574-3BB9E23C35CD?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=3BB9E23C35&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=dfde345b6ee644120c15f7b294e05b21" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/stores/Belei/Homepage/page/C39D399D-68CA-4057-8574-3BB9E23C35CD" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Belei Skincare, $9 to $40; amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Belei/Homepage/page/C39D399D-68CA-4057-8574-3BB9E23C35CD" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Belei Skincare, $9 to $40; amazon.com</a></p>
Belei Skincare

Amazon’s first-ever in-house skincare brand takes a simple approach to self-care. Formulated without those bad-for-you ingredients (think: parabens, sulfates and phtalates) and tested by dermatologists, these cleansers, creams and serums are proven effective for under $40. If you’re unsure about your purchase, don’t worry: Amazon guarantees you can return a Belei product up to one year after purchase. 

Buy It! Belei Skincare, $9 to $40; amazon.com

<p>Yes, fragrance is all about personal taste, but we promise Bath &amp; Body Works&#8217; blend of violet and citrus is an instant mood-booster.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong><a href="https://www.bathandbodyworks.com/p/gingham-mini-perfume-spray-024329439.html?cgid=gingham#start=1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Bath &amp; Body Worsk Gingham Mini Perfume Spray, $12; bathandbodyworks.com</a></p>
Bath & Body Works Gingham Fragrance

Yes, fragrance is all about personal taste, but we promise Bath & Body Works’ blend of violet and citrus is an instant mood-booster. 

Buy It! Bath & Body Worsk Gingham Mini Perfume Spray, $12; bathandbodyworks.com

<p>Layer on a generous amount of this antioxidant- and vitamin C-rich cream before bed to wake up selfir-ready.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsuperberry-hydrate-glow-dream-mask-P440307&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/superberry-hydrate-glow-dream-mask-P440307" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, $48; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/superberry-hydrate-glow-dream-mask-P440307" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, $48; sephora.com</a></p>
Youth To The People Overnight Mask

Layer on a generous amount of this antioxidant- and vitamin C-rich cream before bed to wake up selfir-ready. 

Buy It! Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, $48; sephora.com

<p>Behold: this bendable wand can actually coat all those hard-to-reach lash hairs, making it the most user-friendly tube in our current rotation.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong><a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Funlimited-length-lift-mascara%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2002646%26amp%3Bsku%3D2538235" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/unlimited-length-lift-mascara?productId=pimprod2002646&#038;sku=2538235" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="L&#039;Oréal Paris Unlimited Length and Lift Mascara, $12.99; ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/unlimited-length-lift-mascara?productId=pimprod2002646&#038;sku=2538235" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">L&#039;Oréal Paris Unlimited Length and Lift Mascara, $12.99; ulta.com</a></p>
L'Oréal Paris Unlimited Mascara

Behold: this bendable wand can actually coat all those hard-to-reach lash hairs, making it the most user-friendly tube in our current rotation.

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Unlimited Length and Lift Mascara, $12.99; ulta.com

<p>The nail salon that counts Mandy Moore, Drew Barrymore and Jessica Alba as fans just launched this rubber tool that pops over any nail polish bottle handle and makes at-home manis way, way, <em>way&nbsp;</em>easier. It&#8217;s a beauty gamechanger for those of us who never mastered painting with our non-dominant hand.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://olivejune.com/products/the-poppy">Olive &amp; June &#8220;The Poppy&#8221;</a></p>
Olive & June "The Poppy" Nail Polish Bottle Handle

The nail salon that counts Mandy Moore, Drew Barrymore and Jessica Alba as fans just launched this rubber tool that pops over any nail polish bottle handle and makes at-home manis way, way, way easier. It’s a beauty gamechanger for those of us who never mastered painting with our non-dominant hand.

Buy It! Olive & June “The Poppy”

<p>Tested on over 50 diverse skin tones while in development, these seven colors are some of the most universally flattering on the market.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong><a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fcolor-sensational-made-all-lipstick%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2002753" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/color-sensational-made-all-lipstick?productId=pimprod2002753" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick, $7.49; ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/color-sensational-made-all-lipstick?productId=pimprod2002753" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick, $7.49; ulta.com</a></p>
Maybelline New York Made For All Lipsticks

Tested on over 50 diverse skin tones while in development, these seven colors are some of the most universally flattering on the market.

Buy It! Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick, $7.49; ulta.com

<p>Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and this quick mask makes having flake-free roots even easier. The deep cleansing treatment should be applied before shampoo and conditioner twice a week to remove impurities and oil. The cooling, fresh sensation (thanks to the peppermint oil in this variation) will leave you feeling invigorated.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhead-shoulders-scalp-detoxifying-pre-wash-mask-with-eucalyptus-and-mint-1-7-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-75574589" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/head-shoulders-scalp-detoxifying-pre-wash-mask-with-eucalyptus-and-mint-1-7-fl-oz/-/A-75574589" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Head &amp; Shoulders Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Mask, $1.99 for 1 pack; target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/head-shoulders-scalp-detoxifying-pre-wash-mask-with-eucalyptus-and-mint-1-7-fl-oz/-/A-75574589" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Head &amp; Shoulders Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Mask, $1.99 for 1 pack; target.com</a></p>
Head & Shoulders Pre-Wash Mask

Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and this quick mask makes having flake-free roots even easier. The deep cleansing treatment should be applied before shampoo and conditioner twice a week to remove impurities and oil. The cooling, fresh sensation (thanks to the peppermint oil in this variation) will leave you feeling invigorated. 

Buy It! Head & Shoulders Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Mask, $1.99 for 1 pack; target.com

<p>Marilyn Monroe reportedly used strawberries to cleanse her face because the fruit&#8217;s vitamin C gives skin luminosity. Since the ingredient actually contains more of the skin-brightening vitamin than an orange (who knew!) Volition decided to take advantage of teh berry and use it to develop a glow-boosting serum. Apply the lightweight liquid morning and night for extra radiance and even skin tone.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fstrawberry-c-serum-P442011&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/strawberry-c-serum-P442011" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Volition Strawberry-C Brightening Serum, $42; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/strawberry-c-serum-P442011" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Volition Strawberry-C Brightening Serum, $42; sephora.com</a></p>
Volition Strawberry-C Serum

Marilyn Monroe reportedly used strawberries to cleanse her face because the fruit’s vitamin C gives skin luminosity. Since the ingredient actually contains more of the skin-brightening vitamin than an orange (who knew!) Volition decided to take advantage of teh berry and use it to develop a glow-boosting serum. Apply the lightweight liquid morning and night for extra radiance and even skin tone. 

Buy It! Volition Strawberry-C Brightening Serum, $42; sephora.com

<p>When Glow Recipe first launched its fan-favorite <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwatermelon-glow-sleeping-mask-P420160&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/watermelon-glow-sleeping-mask-P420160" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/watermelon-glow-sleeping-mask-P420160" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask</a> two years ago, it sold out in under five minutes. Since then, the Korean beauty brand continues to formulate shelfie-worthy skincare. The latest innovation? A lightweight mist packed with watermelon, hyaluronic acid and skin-smoothing hibiscus flower AHAs to refresh your face.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwatermelon-glow-ultra-fine-mist-P442744&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/watermelon-glow-ultra-fine-mist-P442744" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $28; sephora.com " data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/watermelon-glow-ultra-fine-mist-P442744" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $28; sephora.com </a></strong></p>
Glow Recipe Watermelon Face Mist

When Glow Recipe first launched its fan-favorite Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask two years ago, it sold out in under five minutes. Since then, the Korean beauty brand continues to formulate shelfie-worthy skincare. The latest innovation? A lightweight mist packed with watermelon, hyaluronic acid and skin-smoothing hibiscus flower AHAs to refresh your face. 

Buy It! Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $28; sephora.com

<p>You probably know Smith &amp; Cult because of its eye-popping nail polish, but now, the brand is expanding into more color cosmetics. More than one dozen products just launched at <a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fbrand%2Fsmith-cult" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/brand/smith-cult" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Ulta" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/brand/smith-cult" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Ulta</a>, including these opaque glosses which we love for their long-wear.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fhydragloss-high-pigment-lip-gel%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2003971%26amp%3Bsku%3D2543576" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/hydragloss-high-pigment-lip-gel?productId=pimprod2003971&#038;sku=2543576" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Smith &amp; Cult Hydragloss High Pigment Lip Gel, $20; ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/hydragloss-high-pigment-lip-gel?productId=pimprod2003971&#038;sku=2543576" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Smith &amp; Cult Hydragloss High Pigment Lip Gel, $20; ulta.com</a></p>
Smith & Cult Lip Gloss

You probably know Smith & Cult because of its eye-popping nail polish, but now, the brand is expanding into more color cosmetics. More than one dozen products just launched at Ulta, including these opaque glosses which we love for their long-wear. 

Buy It! Smith & Cult Hydragloss High Pigment Lip Gel, $20; ulta.com

<p>Love the look of a sleek blowout, but hate the time it takes to do it yourself? Meet Garnier&#8217;s Sleek Shot Styler. When mixed with your shampoo (use a 1:1 ratio) the genius in-shower lotion cuts blow dry time in half&nbsp;<em>and</em> leaves strands so smooth, you won&#8217;t even need a flat iron.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2149&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGarnier-Fructis-Sleek-Shot-In-Shower-Styler-to-Cut-Sleeking-Time-in-Half-5-1-fl-oz%2F450421272&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.walmart.com/ip/Garnier-Fructis-Sleek-Shot-In-Shower-Styler-to-Cut-Sleeking-Time-in-Half-5-1-fl-oz/450421272" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler, $4.94; walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Garnier-Fructis-Sleek-Shot-In-Shower-Styler-to-Cut-Sleeking-Time-in-Half-5-1-fl-oz/450421272" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler, $4.94; walmart.com</a></p>
Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot

Love the look of a sleek blowout, but hate the time it takes to do it yourself? Meet Garnier’s Sleek Shot Styler. When mixed with your shampoo (use a 1:1 ratio) the genius in-shower lotion cuts blow dry time in half and leaves strands so smooth, you won’t even need a flat iron. 

Buy It! Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler, $4.94; walmart.com

<p>Kerastase&#8217;s new violet formula, which is formulated with ultra hydrating hyaluronic acid, neutralizes brassy tones in blondes who desire a bright, ashy color.&nbsp;<br /> <strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fblond-absolu-anti-brass-purple-shampoo-P441845&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/blond-absolu-anti-brass-purple-shampoo-P441845" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Kerastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo, $33; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/blond-absolu-anti-brass-purple-shampoo-P441845" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Kerastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo, $33; sephora.com</a></p>
Kerastase Purple Shampoo

Kerastase’s new violet formula, which is formulated with ultra hydrating hyaluronic acid, neutralizes brassy tones in blondes who desire a bright, ashy color. 
Buy It! Kerastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo, $33; sephora.com

<p>Tou can practically see this luxe lotion transform your skin before your eyes. (It visibly reduces fine lines and plumps skin in seconds.) It&#8217;s gorgeous rose scent and pretty pink hue are an added sensorial bonus.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flancome-absolue-revitalizing-brightening-soft-cream%2F5165223&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lancome-absolue-revitalizing-brightening-soft-cream/5165223" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Lancôme Absolute Revitalizing &amp; Brightening Soft Cream, $120; nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lancome-absolue-revitalizing-brightening-soft-cream/5165223" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Lancôme Absolute Revitalizing &amp; Brightening Soft Cream, $120; nordstrom.com</a></p>
Lancôme Absolue Soft Cream

Tou can practically see this luxe lotion transform your skin before your eyes. (It visibly reduces fine lines and plumps skin in seconds.) It’s gorgeous rose scent and pretty pink hue are an added sensorial bonus. 

Buy It! Lancôme Absolute Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream, $120; nordstrom.com

<p>Function of Beauty originally burst on the haircare scene with a customized shampoo and conditioner. Now the company is following its tailor-made systems with an all-encompasing conditioning cream for all hair types that boosts shine, tames frizz and hydrates ends.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Function of Beauty Leave In Treatment, $18;&nbsp;<a href="http://www.functionofbeauty.com/">www.functionofbeauty.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Function of Beauty Leave In Treatment

Function of Beauty originally burst on the haircare scene with a customized shampoo and conditioner. Now the company is following its tailor-made systems with an all-encompasing conditioning cream for all hair types that boosts shine, tames frizz and hydrates ends.

Buy It! Function of Beauty Leave In Treatment, $18; www.functionofbeauty.com 

<p>Surprise! Glossier has a little sister brand. Glossier Play provides customers with vivid color cosmetics (Think: jewel-tone eye shadows, high-shine lip lacquers, pearlescent highlighters and colorful eye liners) that make you literally want to play up your makeup.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong><a href="http://glossier.sjv.io/c/249354/431612/7573?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-playground" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.glossier.com/products/the-playground" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.glossier.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Glossier Play The Starter Pack, $60; glossier.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.glossier.com/products/the-playground" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Glossier Play The Starter Pack, $60; glossier.com</a></p>
Glossier Play

Surprise! Glossier has a little sister brand. Glossier Play provides customers with vivid color cosmetics (Think: jewel-tone eye shadows, high-shine lip lacquers, pearlescent highlighters and colorful eye liners) that make you literally want to play up your makeup. 

Buy It! Glossier Play The Starter Pack, $60; glossier.com

<p>Joico&#8217;s new cutting-edge system doesn&#8217;t just protect hair bonds &#8212; it also strengthens and replenishes them. The duo&#8217;s innovative slow-release technology allows&nbsp;ingredients to penetrate deep into the hair long after the line has been applied, minimizing the damaging effects from heat styling, UV rays and pollution. The result: ends left feeling extra soft, shiny and healthy.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fdefy-damage-protective-shampoo%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2004360" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/defy-damage-protective-shampoo?productId=pimprod2004360" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, $18.50; ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/defy-damage-protective-shampoo?productId=pimprod2004360" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, $18.50; ulta.com</a> and <a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fdefy-damage-masque%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2004179" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/defy-damage-masque?productId=pimprod2004179" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Joico Defy Damage Masque, $21.50; ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/defy-damage-masque?productId=pimprod2004179" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Joico Defy Damage Masque, $21.50; ulta.com</a></p>
Joico's Defy Damage Line

Joico’s new cutting-edge system doesn’t just protect hair bonds — it also strengthens and replenishes them. The duo’s innovative slow-release technology allows ingredients to penetrate deep into the hair long after the line has been applied, minimizing the damaging effects from heat styling, UV rays and pollution. The result: ends left feeling extra soft, shiny and healthy.

Buy It! Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, $18.50; ulta.com and Joico Defy Damage Masque, $21.50; ulta.com

<p>No time for a facial? No problem. With Philosophy&#8217;s light blue (read: Instagram-worthy) peeling mousse, you can get the effect of a spa treatment at home in just 60 seconds. The mask uses both chemical and physical exfoliators to break down cells for easy removal. Want to get glowing, already? Simply apply it three times a week.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frenewed-hope-in-jar-peeling-mousse-instant-glow-facial-P441325&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/renewed-hope-in-jar-peeling-mousse-instant-glow-facial-P441325" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Peeling Mousse Instant Glow Facial, $35; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/renewed-hope-in-jar-peeling-mousse-instant-glow-facial-P441325" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Peeling Mousse Instant Glow Facial, $35; sephora.com</a></p>
Philosophy's Peeling Mousse

No time for a facial? No problem. With Philosophy’s light blue (read: Instagram-worthy) peeling mousse, you can get the effect of a spa treatment at home in just 60 seconds. The mask uses both chemical and physical exfoliators to break down cells for easy removal. Want to get glowing, already? Simply apply it three times a week. 

Buy It! Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Peeling Mousse Instant Glow Facial, $35; sephora.com

<p>For the very first time, four of Nest Fragrances&#8217;s hugely popular scents are being produced as body products, including a lightweight lotion.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Focean-mist-coconut-water-body-lotion%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2003160" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/ocean-mist-coconut-water-body-lotion?productId=pimprod2003160" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nest Ocean Mist &amp; Coconut Water Body Lotion, $26; ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/ocean-mist-coconut-water-body-lotion?productId=pimprod2003160" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Nest Ocean Mist &amp; Coconut Water Body Lotion, $26; ulta.com</a></p>
Nest Fragrances' Lifestyle Bodycare Collection

For the very first time, four of Nest Fragrances’s hugely popular scents are being produced as body products, including a lightweight lotion. 

Buy It! Nest Ocean Mist & Coconut Water Body Lotion, $26; ulta.com

<p>Loyal body wash and bar soap users: prepare to be converted. Dove&#8217;s creamy new mousse feels and smells so incredible, it&#8217;s like you&#8217;re awash in luxury.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2149&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDove-Body-Wash-Mousse-with-Coconut-Oil-10-3-oz%2F310069455&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.walmart.com/ip/Dove-Body-Wash-Mousse-with-Coconut-Oil-10-3-oz/310069455" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Dove Body Mousse, $5.94; walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Dove-Body-Wash-Mousse-with-Coconut-Oil-10-3-oz/310069455" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Dove Body Mousse, $5.94; walmart.com</a></p>
Dove's Body Mousse

Loyal body wash and bar soap users: prepare to be converted. Dove’s creamy new mousse feels and smells so incredible, it’s like you’re awash in luxury.

Buy It! Dove Body Mousse, $5.94; walmart.com

<p>The activewear and makeup brands are joining forces for the woman on the move. Their five-product collection (from left: a highlighter, eye shadow stick, mascara, liquid lipstick and cream blush/luminizer stick) combines on-trend colors with high-performance formulas that don&rsquo;t budge, even when you&rsquo;re working out, says Adriana Lima, the gorgeous face of the collaboration. If you shop just one product from the new collection, try her favorite, the Color + Gloss Face Duo Stick (far right). &ldquo;I have to be able to put makeup on while I&rsquo;m on the go. With this, I can apply the highlighter on my lids, and the blush on my cheeks and lips in five seconds!&rdquo;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>$9.49 to $12.99; <a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fulta%2Fa%2F_%2FNtt-puma%2FNty-1%3FDy%3D1%26amp%3BciSelector%3DsearchResults" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/ulta/a/_/Ntt-puma/Nty-1?Dy=1&#038;ciSelector=searchResults" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/ulta/a/_/Ntt-puma/Nty-1?Dy=1&#038;ciSelector=searchResults" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">ulta.com</a></p>
Puma x Maybelline Makeup Collection

The activewear and makeup brands are joining forces for the woman on the move. Their five-product collection (from left: a highlighter, eye shadow stick, mascara, liquid lipstick and cream blush/luminizer stick) combines on-trend colors with high-performance formulas that don’t budge, even when you’re working out, says Adriana Lima, the gorgeous face of the collaboration. If you shop just one product from the new collection, try her favorite, the Color + Gloss Face Duo Stick (far right). “I have to be able to put makeup on while I’m on the go. With this, I can apply the highlighter on my lids, and the blush on my cheeks and lips in five seconds!”

Buy It! $9.49 to $12.99; ulta.com

<p>The cult-loved clean beauty brand has an exciting addition: a line-fighting retinol cream. The anti-aging ingredient diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, and because of this formula&#8217;s a blend of nourishing oils, your skin won&#8217;t experience any redness or irritation.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-passioni-retinol-cream-P439926&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/a-passioni-retinol-cream-P439926" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream, $74; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/a-passioni-retinol-cream-P439926" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream, $74; sephora.com</a></p>
Drunk Elephant Retinol

The cult-loved clean beauty brand has an exciting addition: a line-fighting retinol cream. The anti-aging ingredient diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, and because of this formula’s a blend of nourishing oils, your skin won’t experience any redness or irritation. 

Buy It! Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream, $74; sephora.com

<p>A year and a half after <a href="https://www.people.com/tag/rihanna">Rihanna</a>&#8216;s boundary-breaking <a href="https://people.com/style/celebrities-who-wear-fenty-beauty/">Fenty Beauty foundation launch</a>&nbsp;featuring 40 diverse shades (which she&#8217;s since amped up to 50), the makeup mogul released a concealer with the same number of hues. But even with 50 colors to choose from, it&#8217;s simple to find your match. RiRi designed it so your perfect color is the exact number as whichever foundation shade you already use!&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpro-filt-r-instant-retouch-concealer-P88779809&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/pro-filt-r-instant-retouch-concealer-P88779809" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt&#039;r Instant Retouch Concealer, $26; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/pro-filt-r-instant-retouch-concealer-P88779809" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt&#039;r Instant Retouch Concealer, $26; sephora.com</a></p>
Fenty Beauty Concealer

A year and a half after Rihanna‘s boundary-breaking Fenty Beauty foundation launch featuring 40 diverse shades (which she’s since amped up to 50), the makeup mogul released a concealer with the same number of hues. But even with 50 colors to choose from, it’s simple to find your match. RiRi designed it so your perfect color is the exact number as whichever foundation shade you already use! 

Buy It! Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $26; sephora.com

<p>This lightweight serum is a heavy hitter. Although it feels like water, the potent formula contains a 20 percent Vitamin C Blend to diminish dark spots and 10 percent AHAs to gently slough off dead skin cells. You&#8217;ll see your skin fully transform after three months of nighttime use.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=2417&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fviolet-c-brightening-serum-vitamin-c-aha-P439058&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.sephora.com/product/violet-c-brightening-serum-vitamin-c-aha-P439058" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA, $88; sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/violet-c-brightening-serum-vitamin-c-aha-P439058" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA, $88; sephora.com</a></p>
Tatcha Brightening Serum

This lightweight serum is a heavy hitter. Although it feels like water, the potent formula contains a 20 percent Vitamin C Blend to diminish dark spots and 10 percent AHAs to gently slough off dead skin cells. You’ll see your skin fully transform after three months of nighttime use.  

Buy It! Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA, $88; sephora.com

<p>Colourpop&#8217;s known for its pigmented eyeshadows, stellar lip products and inclusive complexion ranges &#8212; and now, they&#8217;re introducing a new category. Behold: the brand&#8217;s first mascara. The no-flake formula packs tons of volume, comes in seven fun shades and costs less than $10 bucks.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong><a href="https://colourpop.com/products/bff-mascara">Colourpop BFF Mascara, $8; colourpop.com</a></p>
Colourpop Mascara

Colourpop’s known for its pigmented eyeshadows, stellar lip products and inclusive complexion ranges — and now, they’re introducing a new category. Behold: the brand’s first mascara. The no-flake formula packs tons of volume, comes in seven fun shades and costs less than $10 bucks. 

Buy It! Colourpop BFF Mascara, $8; colourpop.com

<p>Famed nutrition author and <em>The Chew</em> cohost&nbsp;Daphne Oz teamed up with tenoverten to create a trio of 8-free, cruelty-free, vegan&nbsp;lacquers inspired by her favorite food indulgences.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://tenoverten.com/products/daphne-oz-trio">tenoverten x Daphne Oz Trio, $54; tenoverten.com</a></p>
tenoverten x Daphne Oz Nail Polish Trio

Famed nutrition author and The Chew cohost Daphne Oz teamed up with tenoverten to create a trio of 8-free, cruelty-free, vegan lacquers inspired by her favorite food indulgences. 

Buy It! tenoverten x Daphne Oz Trio, $54; tenoverten.com

<p><a href="https://www.people.com/tag/kim-kardashian">Kim Kardashian West</a>&#8216;s makeup artist for over 10 years, Mario Dedivanovic, approves of No7&#8217;s foundation range, which makes finding her perfect shade easier than ever. &#8220;It comes in 24 shades that blend seamlessly into foundation for customizable coverage and color,&#8221; the pro tells PEOPLE. &#8220;I like [mixing] these with an ultra-hydrating moisturizer,&#8221; says Dedivanovic, who simply adds more drops if he needs to up the coverage.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,TheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019,kaitlynfrey,Unc,Gal,6809201,201905,I/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/no7-match-made-foundation-drops/ID=prod6392365-product" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/no7-match-made-foundation-drops/ID=prod6392365-product" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walgreens.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="No7 Match Made Foundation Drops, $14.99; walgreens.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/no7-match-made-foundation-drops/ID=prod6392365-product" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">No7 Match Made Foundation Drops, $14.99; walgreens.com</a></p>
No7 Custom Blend Foundation Drops

Kim Kardashian West‘s makeup artist for over 10 years, Mario Dedivanovic, approves of No7’s foundation range, which makes finding her perfect shade easier than ever. “It comes in 24 shades that blend seamlessly into foundation for customizable coverage and color,” the pro tells PEOPLE. “I like [mixing] these with an ultra-hydrating moisturizer,” says Dedivanovic, who simply adds more drops if he needs to up the coverage. 

Buy It! No7 Match Made Foundation Drops, $14.99; walgreens.com

<p>Ring in the new year feeling zen thanks to Essie&#8217;s self-care-inspired nail polish collection by in an array of muted, neutral hues.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.cvs.com/shop/essie-serene-slate-nail-polish-collection-prodid-2210003?skuid=293481" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Essie Serene Collection, $9 each; cvs.com</a></p>
Essie Serene Slate Collection

Ring in the new year feeling zen thanks to Essie’s self-care-inspired nail polish collection by in an array of muted, neutral hues.

Buy It! Essie Serene Collection, $9 each; cvs.com

<p>Covergirl&#8217;s line of long-wear, sweat-proof makeup &#8212; which includes everything from foundation and mascara that won&#8217;t smudge, is perfect for the girl-on-the-go.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.covergirl.com/en_us/collection-makeup/active/">Covergirl Active Makeup, $6.99-$11.99; covergirl.com</a></p>
Covergirl Active Collection

Covergirl’s line of long-wear, sweat-proof makeup — which includes everything from foundation and mascara that won’t smudge, is perfect for the girl-on-the-go.

Buy It! Covergirl Active Makeup, $6.99-$11.99; covergirl.com

<p>So long, dark circles! L&#8217;Or&eacute;al Paris&#8217;s makeup innovation does more than just provide ultimate under-eye coverage. It&#8217;s also creamy and blendable enough to be used to contour (just pick up a color two shades deeper than your skin tone).</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Finfallible-full-wear-waterproof-concealer%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2002563" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ulta.com/infallible-full-wear-waterproof-concealer?productId=pimprod2002563" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="L&#039;Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer, $12.99; ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/infallible-full-wear-waterproof-concealer?productId=pimprod2002563" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">L&#039;Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer, $12.99; ulta.com</a></p>
L'Oréal Paris Full Coverage Concealer

So long, dark circles! L’Oréal Paris’s makeup innovation does more than just provide ultimate under-eye coverage. It’s also creamy and blendable enough to be used to contour (just pick up a color two shades deeper than your skin tone).

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer, $12.99; ulta.com

<p>Here&#8217;s an affordable <em>and</em> easy way to say &#8220;sayonara&#8221; to your roots. Pump this product into a bowl, mix and apply the color. After five minutes, rinse it away and&nbsp;<em>voil&agrave;</em>! Bye, bye pesky grays.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frevlon-permanent-root-erase-light-golden-brown-hair-color-3-2-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-75560275" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/revlon-permanent-root-erase-light-golden-brown-hair-color-3-2-fl-oz/-/A-75560275" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Revlon Root Erase Permanent Root Touch-Up, $9.99; target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/revlon-permanent-root-erase-light-golden-brown-hair-color-3-2-fl-oz/-/A-75560275" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Revlon Root Erase Permanent Root Touch-Up, $9.99; target.com</a></p>
Revlon Root Erase

Here’s an affordable and easy way to say “sayonara” to your roots. Pump this product into a bowl, mix and apply the color. After five minutes, rinse it away and voilà! Bye, bye pesky grays. 

Buy It! Revlon Root Erase Permanent Root Touch-Up, $9.99; target.com

<p>The beloved sun care brand now has a gamechanging everyday moisturizer. Not only does it shield skin from UV rays, but the mineral ingredient cerium protects against blue light emitted from electronic devices.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=13867&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fsupergoop-superscreen-daily-moisturizer-spf-40%3FID%3D3218419&#038;u1=PEO%2CTheBestNewBeautyProductsof2019%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6809201%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/supergoop-superscreen-daily-moisturizer-spf-40?ID=3218419" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40, $38; bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/supergoop-superscreen-daily-moisturizer-spf-40?ID=3218419" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40, $38; bloomingdales.com</a></p>
Supergoop! Moisturizer

The beloved sun care brand now has a gamechanging everyday moisturizer. Not only does it shield skin from UV rays, but the mineral ingredient cerium protects against blue light emitted from electronic devices. 

Buy It! Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40, $38; bloomingdales.com

