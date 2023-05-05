Lifestyle Style The Most Innovative Beauty Products Out Now Update your routine with these skin and hair care launches, which bring a cool new approach to everyday problems from dandruff to dull skin By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines and Andrea Lavinthal Published on May 5, 2023 05:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Gentle Retinol Alternative Retinol (a potent vitamin A derivative) is beloved by derms for its ability to soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The downside? It can leave skin red and irritated. Miranda Kerr's brand solved that problem with this certified organic formula, which uses bakuchiol and alfalfa extract that do that too—without the side effects. Buy It! Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum, $75; us.koraorganics.com 02 of 06 Ingrown Hair Remedy The next time you get an ingrown hair, apply one of these dots to the area. The (painless) microdarts deliver salicylic acid right into the bump to reduce inflammation and help it heal faster. Leave it on for at least six hours for best results. Buy It! Fur Ingrown Microdart Patch, $28 (for 12); furyou.com 03 of 06 Liquid Peel This daily exfoliant packs a whopping seven acids, including four AHAs to improve texture and tone, a PHA to reduce redness, plus hyaluronic acid for hydration. The result: incredibly gorgeous skin! Buy It! Clark's Botanicals 7-Acid Daily Glow Peel, $80; clarksbotanicals.com 04 of 06 Elevated Scalp Care Yes, it's a shampoo, but since your scalp is an extension of the skin on your face, experts say you should treat it with hair-care formulations that focus on scalp health. Enter Head & Shoulders' new Bare collection, which tackles both dandruff and dry or oily scalp with just nine ingredients including plant-derived cleansers—and no silicones, sulfates or dyes. Bonus: You can roll up this recyclable bottle to get every last drop! Buy It! Head & Shoulders Bare Shampoo in Pure Clean, $10; walmart.com 05 of 06 Slugging Mask Slugging—aka applying an occlusive layer that's often petrolatum-based on your face to lock in hydration—is that rare viral skin trend that has dermatologists' stamp of approval. Face-mask brand Loops (Camila Mendes is creative director) replicated the technique using nourishing, antioxidant-rich oils. Buy It! Loops Dream Sleep Nighttime Slugging Mask, $35 (for 5); loopsbeauty.com 06 of 06 Plant-Powered Moisturizer Inspired by professional oxygen-enhancing treatments that boost circulation for an instant glow, this lightweight cream harnesses the power of plants that thrive in low-oxygen environments to help the skin better absorb and utilize oxygen for a firmer, plumper appearance. Buy It! Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream, $125; dermalogica.com