The Most Innovative Beauty Products Out Now

01 of 06 Gentle Retinol Alternative Retinol (a potent vitamin A derivative) is beloved by derms for its ability to soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The downside? It can leave skin red and irritated. Miranda Kerr's brand solved that problem with this certified organic formula, which uses bakuchiol and alfalfa extract that do that too—without the side effects. Buy It! Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum, $75; us.koraorganics.com

02 of 06 Ingrown Hair Remedy The next time you get an ingrown hair, apply one of these dots to the area. The (painless) microdarts deliver salicylic acid right into the bump to reduce inflammation and help it heal faster. Leave it on for at least six hours for best results. Buy It! Fur Ingrown Microdart Patch, $28 (for 12); furyou.com

03 of 06 Liquid Peel This daily exfoliant packs a whopping seven acids, including four AHAs to improve texture and tone, a PHA to reduce redness, plus hyaluronic acid for hydration. The result: incredibly gorgeous skin! Buy It! Clark's Botanicals 7-Acid Daily Glow Peel, $80; clarksbotanicals.com

04 of 06 Elevated Scalp Care Yes, it's a shampoo, but since your scalp is an extension of the skin on your face, experts say you should treat it with hair-care formulations that focus on scalp health. Enter Head & Shoulders' new Bare collection, which tackles both dandruff and dry or oily scalp with just nine ingredients including plant-derived cleansers—and no silicones, sulfates or dyes. Bonus: You can roll up this recyclable bottle to get every last drop! Buy It! Head & Shoulders Bare Shampoo in Pure Clean, $10; walmart.com

05 of 06 Slugging Mask Slugging—aka applying an occlusive layer that's often petrolatum-based on your face to lock in hydration—is that rare viral skin trend that has dermatologists' stamp of approval. Face-mask brand Loops (Camila Mendes is creative director) replicated the technique using nourishing, antioxidant-rich oils. Buy It! Loops Dream Sleep Nighttime Slugging Mask, $35 (for 5); loopsbeauty.com