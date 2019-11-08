Amazon Just Revealed the Top 17 Beauty Gifts That Will Be Huge This Year

Image zoom

From customer-loved products to celeb-loved brands, Amazon is a treasure trove of beauty goodies — we’re talking thousands of products! But if all of those options leave you feeling a little bit overwhelmed, don’t fret — this curated list will make your next online shopping session so much easier.

Amazon’s beauty team just unveiled the top beauty gifts it predicts will be big this holiday season (also known as its “editors’ picks”), and it includes 17 Prime-eligible items covering makeup, skincare, and hair care that start at just $19. With glam sets from top-rated brands like Lorac, L’Occitane, Stila, Amika, and more, it’s the perfect place to pick out presents for everyone on your list — plus a special little treat (or two!) for yourself.

Amazon Top Beauty Gifts 2019:

The makeup guru in your life is bound to love the Lorac Pro and Buxom palettes that earned spots on the list, while everyone will appreciate the little beauty luxuries from Molton Brown, L’Occitane, and Oribe. Amazon’s beauty team even included gift ideas for the men in your life — dads, partners, brothers, and all the other guys on your shopping list will appreciate the Hugo Boss fragrance set and the Elemis grooming kit.

And while the holidays are supposed to be about celebrations and memory-making, there’s always some inevitable stress, which is why everyone will surely be happy to receive presents that encourage a little self-care, like the Clarisonic cleansing set or the Peter Thomas Roth mask set.

With the holiday shopping season already underway, these trending products are bound to move fast, so go ahead and get your favorites now before the best items are gone. You can check out Amazon’s top beauty gifts for 2019 through its editors’ picks store or shop them all right here.

Buy It! Color Wow Dream Smooth Minis Set, $32; amazon.com

Buy It! Lorac Pro Palette Eyeshadow Kit, $39 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Buy It! Marvis Toothpaste Flavor Collection Gift Set, $36; amazon.com

Buy It! Molton Brown Shower Gel Gift Set, $55; amazon.com

Buy It! L’Occitane Fast-Absorbing Shea Butter Hand Cream, $29; amazon.com

Buy It! Stila The Highest Realm Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $25; amazon.com

Buy It! Amika Limited Edition Supersize Styling Holiday Hair Care Set, $40; amazon.com

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Mask Frenzy Set, $75; amazon.com

Buy It! Elemis Superfood Glow Duo Skincare Gift Set, $19; amazon.com

Buy It! VDL Cosmetics Lumilayer Primer Holiday Set, $32; amazon.com

Buy It! Hugo Boss Bottled Tonic Eau de Toilette Gift Set, $96; amazon.com

Buy It! Oribe Dry Styling Collection, $75; amazon.com

Buy It! Buxom Dollys Wild Side Eyeshadow Palette, $40; amazon.com

Buy It! Erno Laszlo Firmarine Moisturizer SPF 30, $130; amazon.com

Buy It! Clarisonic Mia Smart Facial Cleansing Brush Set, $169; amazon.com

Buy It! Oui Juicy Couture Fragrance Set, $109; amazon.com

Buy It! Elemis Grooming on the Go for Him Skincare Set, $75; amazon.com