The 21 Best Bath Products According to Pros
If you love taking a bath, then these finds might make your me-time even more rewarding than before
Picks from 8Greens Founder Dawn Russell
Body Brush
"I swear by dry brushing to promote circulation. I do it before sitting in an Epsom salt bath."
Buy It! Hydréa London, $18; amazon.com
Skin Gummies
"They're always on my bathroom counter. I eat a handful in the morning and evening, before or after my bath."
Buy It! 8Greens, $24; 8greens.com
Body Lotion
"With this body lotion, I feel like a little girl playing dress up or some elegant French woman who applies layers of scents and lotions to her body. It has become a signature for me."
Buy It! Le Labo, $74; lelabofragrances.com
Picks from Celebrity Aesthetician Ildi Pekar
Bath Salts
"I've been using this for years, it's a fantastic product. If you feel sluggish and tired, it helps to detox, refreshes and makes the skin silky soft."
Buy It! Dr. Singha's, $26; drsingha.com
Thermal Water Spray
"One of the most relaxing parts of my day is when I use my Gua Sha in the bath to relieve facial puffiness. The steam from the bath as well as the circular movements of the tool on my face not only soothes and depuffs but also relaxes me. After, I apply my Hungarian Water Tonik, my 'miracle water' to continue calming my skin."
Buy It! I. Pekar; $88; ildipekar.com
Massage Candle
"Once the soybean and jojoba oil-infused wax melts, you can pour it on your skin and use it as a body lotion."
Buy It! Maude, $30; getmaude.com
Picks from People Senior Beauty & Style Editor Jackie Fields
Body Souffle
"The brand partnered with the scent experts at Givaudan (the makers of some of the most beloved fragrances in the world) to create a scent so relaxing that after a few whiffs you'd feel ready for bed. And I can attest that they nailed it with this creamy lavender and tonka bean body moisturizer."
Buy It! Soap & Glory, $14; target.com
Bath Milk
"Wellness expert Tammy Fender products are as good as it gets. I'm currently obsessed with this luxurious, nourishing soak, which soothes and softens skin like no other."
Buy It! Tammy Fender, $75; tammyfender.com
Bath Tray
"With a fold-up book stand and space for a wine glass, this caddy will make your bath next-level relaxing."
Buy It! Umbra, $49; urbanoutfitters.com
Picks from Holistic Wellness Expert Kimberly Snyder
Book
"I always read in the bath. My new book (You Are More Than You Think You Are) is an amazing bath read to make your 'you time' extra special and fulfilling by learning practices and teachings to help you find more peace and confidence from within."
Buy It! You're More Than You Think You Are, $17; amazon.com
Shower cap
"It protects my hair and the tropical design reminds me of my happy place in Hawaii, so when I wear it, it brings a smile to my face."
Buy It! Kitsch, $24; sephora.com
Candle
"I'm all about a candle for creating a great environment for self-care and setting intentions."
Buy It! Jax Kelly, $24; jaxkelly.com
Picks from 'Add to Cart' Podcast Cohost Kulap Vilaysak
Bath Flakes
"Venus Williams part-owner and Chief Brand Officer of this woman-owned and women-led company. I trust her to know about soothing pain and body recovery."
Buy It! Asutra, $15; asutra.com
Drain Cover
"When I want a deep soak, this drain cover gives me a few inches more water. I consider it a game changer."
Buy It! SlipX Solutions, $11; amazon.com
Candle
"It's a must to set the mood for relaxation. This one is my favorite!"
Buy It! DeKor, $54; dekorliving.com
Picks from 'Add to Cart' Podcast Cohost SuChin Pak
Body Peel
"I use this exfoliating Korean scrub mitt once a week. In between, this gentle but very effective spray does the trick before getting in the tub."
Buy It! O.R.G Skincare, $34; orgskincare.com
Hairbrush
"This was a gift from Kulap [whose picks were on the previous slide] and I – and my daughter! – won't use another now. In the bath it acts as my scalp brush. I can get it totally wet without it getting gross."
Buy It! Manta, $30; shen-beauty.com
Reusable Sheet Mask
"Bath time is beauty time, so while I bathe, I put on a hydrating gel mask from Glow Recipe, then apply this to help the product soak in."
Buy It! Honest Beauty, $15; honest.com
Picks from Board Certified Dermatologist Tracy Evans
Soaking Salts
"Dry skin can benefit from bathing in Himalayan pink salt. This is my favorite because its notes of ylangylang and vanilla are instantly
Buy It! Herbivore, $20; herbivorebotanicals.com
Water Temperature Thermometer
"Your bath water should be no higher than 112˚. Invest in a thermometer to get it right every time."
Buy It! Redecker, $16; gogentlynation.com
Cleansing Balm
"Packed with natural oils such as sweet almond oil and grape oil, I apply to the face, neck and décolleté as a mask while soaking in the bath, then remove with the muslin cloth to exfoliate the skin."
Buy It! Emma Hardie, $61; spacenk.com