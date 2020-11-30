Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Her exact jacket is sold out, but there are tons of similar styles available

Kate Middleton Has Worn This Coat Brand for Years, and It’s Up to 55% Off Today

While we love when Kate Middleton wows us with show-stopping gowns and dazzling jewels for royal events, we can’t help but appreciate her much more relaxed off-duty style as well. Comfortable sneakers, striped shirts, and riding boots are all staples in her daily wardrobe, as is her go-to coat brand, Barbour.

These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Kate Middleton-loved Barbour coats:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Barbour Goodwood Waxed Cotton Rain Jacket, $289.97 (orig. $475); nordstromrack.com

Barbour Shaw Waterproof Raincoat, $199.97 (orig. $325); nordstromrack.com

Barbour Murrelet Hooded Quilted Jacket, $157.42 (orig. $280); nordstrom.com

Barbour Pilton Quilted Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com

Barbour Mayapple Quilted Plaid Gilet Vest, $123.67 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com

Barbour Fulmar Quilted Puffer Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com

Barbour Roseate Removable Hood Waterproof Raincoat, $175.50 (orig. $390); nordstrom.com

Barbour Wray Gilet, $79.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com

Barbour Lottie Hooded Rain Jacket, $129.97 (orig. $330); nordstromrack.com

Barbour Cavalry Quilted Nylon Vest, $101.17 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

The duchess has been wearing the iconic brand for years, just last week sporting an oversized jacket from Barbour’s collaboration with Alexa Chung in an Instagram video discussing findings from her 5 Big Questions survey. While her exact jacket is sold out, tons of other Barbour styles are majorly marked down at both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack right now as part of their epic Cyber Monday sales.

We’re talking discounts of up to 55 percent on everything from warm winter coats and waterproof rain jackets to cozy puffer vests. Right now, this cute puffer coat is currently 43 percent off, this hooded rain jacket is marked down to less than $200, and this stylish gilet is more than half-off.

These Cyber Monday deals are only good until tonight, so you’ll want to act fast if you want a coat — especially since certain sizes and colors are already selling out. Keep reading to shop the Kate Middleton-approved Barbour while it’s still majorly marked down and channel your inner royal.

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Barbour Shaw Waterproof Raincoat, $199.97 (orig. $325); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Barbour Murrelet Hooded Quilted Jacket, $157.42 (orig. $280); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Barbour Pilton Quilted Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Barbour Mayapple Quilted Plaid Gilet Vest, $123.67 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Barbour Fulmar Quilted Puffer Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Barbour Roseate Removable Hood Waterproof Raincoat, $175.50 (orig. $390); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Barbour Wray Gilet, $79.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com