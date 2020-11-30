Kate Middleton Has Worn This Coat Brand for Years, and It’s Up to 55% Off Today
Her exact jacket is sold out, but there are tons of similar styles available
While we love when Kate Middleton wows us with show-stopping gowns and dazzling jewels for royal events, we can’t help but appreciate her much more relaxed off-duty style as well. Comfortable sneakers, striped shirts, and riding boots are all staples in her daily wardrobe, as is her go-to coat brand, Barbour.
These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Kate Middleton-loved Barbour coats:
- Barbour Goodwood Waxed Cotton Rain Jacket, $289.97 (orig. $475); nordstromrack.com
- Barbour Shaw Waterproof Raincoat, $199.97 (orig. $325); nordstromrack.com
- Barbour Murrelet Hooded Quilted Jacket, $157.42 (orig. $280); nordstrom.com
- Barbour Pilton Quilted Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com
- Barbour Mayapple Quilted Plaid Gilet Vest, $123.67 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com
- Barbour Fulmar Quilted Puffer Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com
- Barbour Roseate Removable Hood Waterproof Raincoat, $175.50 (orig. $390); nordstrom.com
- Barbour Wray Gilet, $79.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com
- Barbour Lottie Hooded Rain Jacket, $129.97 (orig. $330); nordstromrack.com
- Barbour Cavalry Quilted Nylon Vest, $101.17 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com
The duchess has been wearing the iconic brand for years, just last week sporting an oversized jacket from Barbour’s collaboration with Alexa Chung in an Instagram video discussing findings from her 5 Big Questions survey. While her exact jacket is sold out, tons of other Barbour styles are majorly marked down at both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack right now as part of their epic Cyber Monday sales.
We’re talking discounts of up to 55 percent on everything from warm winter coats and waterproof rain jackets to cozy puffer vests. Right now, this cute puffer coat is currently 43 percent off, this hooded rain jacket is marked down to less than $200, and this stylish gilet is more than half-off.
These Cyber Monday deals are only good until tonight, so you’ll want to act fast if you want a coat — especially since certain sizes and colors are already selling out. Keep reading to shop the Kate Middleton-approved Barbour while it’s still majorly marked down and channel your inner royal.
Buy It! Barbour Shaw Waterproof Raincoat, $199.97 (orig. $325); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Barbour Murrelet Hooded Quilted Jacket, $157.42 (orig. $280); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Barbour Pilton Quilted Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Barbour Mayapple Quilted Plaid Gilet Vest, $123.67 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Barbour Fulmar Quilted Puffer Jacket, $169.97 (orig. $280); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Barbour Roseate Removable Hood Waterproof Raincoat, $175.50 (orig. $390); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Barbour Wray Gilet, $79.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals:
- 25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 on Cyber Monday
- 40 Incredible Tech Deals to Shop from Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale — Including Apple AirPods and Samsung Laptops
- Toshiba’s Smart HD TV Is Just $120 for Cyber Monday — Plus More TVs Under $300
- Target’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Already Live with Incredible Deals on Dyson, Bose, Apple, and More
- Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 30
- You Smell That? Everything at Bath & Body Works Is 40% Off Right Now
- Kate Middleton Has Worn This Coat Brand for Years, and It’s Up to 55% Off Today
- The Absolute Best Cyber Monday Sales on Fashion and Beauty Today
- Lululemon Dropped an Extremely Rare Cyber Monday Sale on Leggings, Sports Bras, and More