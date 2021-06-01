The Best Hair Products to Help You Fight Off Frizz this Summer
Ward off flyaways and rebellious, frizzy strands with these treatments, leave-ins and more
In-Shower Treatment
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water, $8.99; target.com
Smoothing Spray
Buy It! IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray, $32; ulta.com
Conditioner
Buy It! KMS Tamefrizz Conditioner, $20.39; amazon.com
Leave-In Gelée
Buy It! Kérastase Gelée Curl Contour, $39; kerastase-usa.com
Taming Brush
Buy It! Phyto Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Touch-Up Care, $27; us.phyto.com
Air Dry Lotion
Buy It! R+Co Cool Wind pH Perfect Air-Dry Crème, $29; dermstore.com
Hair Wrap
Buy It! AQUIS Copper Sure Rapid Dry Hair Wrap, $35; nordstrom.com
Blowout Mist
Buy It! Kenra Professional Smoothing Spray, $19; ulta.com