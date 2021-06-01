The Best Hair Products to Help You Fight Off Frizz this Summer

Ward off flyaways and rebellious, frizzy strands with these treatments, leave-ins and more 

By Kaitlyn Frey
June 01, 2021 08:45 AM
In-Shower Treatment

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water, $8.99; target.com

Smoothing Spray

Buy It! IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray, $32; ulta.com

Conditioner

Buy It! KMS Tamefrizz Conditioner, $20.39; amazon.com

Leave-In Gelée

Buy It! Kérastase Gelée Curl Contour, $39; kerastase-usa.com

Taming Brush

Buy It! Phyto Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Touch-Up Care, $27; us.phyto.com

Air Dry Lotion

Buy It! R+Co Cool Wind pH Perfect Air-Dry Crème, $29; dermstore.com

Hair Wrap

Buy It! AQUIS Copper Sure Rapid Dry Hair Wrap, $35; nordstrom.com

Blowout Mist

Buy It! Kenra Professional Smoothing Spray, $19; ulta.com

