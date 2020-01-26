Thousands of Shoppers Think These Are the Coziest Sweaters You Can Get on Amazon — and They’re All Under $35

Sweaters on Amazon are having a moment. From chunky knit styles to super sleek turtlenecks, it seems like everyone is raving about that one so-comfy-you-wouldn’t-believe-it sweater they got from the site. If you’re interested in adding a new cozy sweater to your collection from Amazon but don’t know where to look, its top five best-selling sweaters are a perfect place to start.

While Amazon’s best-sellers charts change often based on sales, there are a few products that always happen to float back and forth in the top five spots. Case in point: the Asvivid Chunky Turtle Cowl Neck Sweater. The best-selling sweater is so popular that there’s another extremely similar-looking style from the brand Grecerelle in the top five, too (it comes in different colors). Asvivid’s stylish wrap sweater boasts more than 2,000 positive four- and five-star reviews and is also a best-seller in three other categories on the site. Shoppers love how soft and thick it is, saying they often receive compliments when wearing it.

Buy It! Asvivid Chunky Turtle Cowl Neck Sweater, from $28.59; amazon.com

As for Amazon’s overall best-selling sweater, the Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress currently takes up that spot. The cute sweater dress comes in 11 colors, including leopard prints, and even has pockets. Shoppers call it an “amazing buy” and say even though it’s big and chunky, it’s “also super sexy.”

Buy It! Anrabess Asymmetric Turtleneck Sweater, $34.99; amazon.com; Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress, from $20.86; amazon.com

Another dress-like sweater, this one from Anrabess, follows the Pink Queen sweater pick closely behind. While the Asymmetric Turtleneck Sweater hasn’t racked up quite as many reviews as its predecessors, it’s recently spiked up the charts thanks to its “comfier than cashmere” feel.

And last but not least, two cardigans take up the final spots in the top five. This slouchy Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan from Traleubie has won over more than 1,000 customers with its loose fit, soft fabric, and pockets (of course). It comes in 16 colors, and reviewers note it’s perfect to wear everywhere from work to a casual night out. The Grace Karin Long Knitted Cardigan is also loved for its versatile design. It comes in a whopping 38 colors and is super stretchy and breathable. Shoppers compare its quality to high-end sweaters from Nordstrom.

Buy It! Traleubie Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan, from $25.99; amazon.com; Grace Karin Long Knitted Cardigan, from $22.99; amazon.com

We’re not sure about you, but we’re ready to wrap ourselves in one (or all five) of these warm sweaters ASAP.