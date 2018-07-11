The Best Fashion Deals You Should Be Shopping on Amazon While You Wait for Prime Day

Kami Phillips
July 11, 2018 04:29 PM

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2018 is on but you’re going to want to get your credit cards out right now because the deals are already rolling in! To celebrate the annual shopping holiday, Amazon is announcing a new deal each day leading up to Prime Day. Although Amazon Prime Day is often thought of for scoring on things like tech gadets and home essentials, you may be surprised to find that there are tons of fabulous chances to score on some pretty amazing fashion, beauty, accessories and activewear, too!

Today, you can score up to 60 percent off Starter Activewear for the entire family – including some of the cutest leggings you would never think you could find on Amazon! From color-blocked and star print leggings to sports bras and biker shorts that even the Kar-Jenner women would be excited over, you’re not going to want to miss out.

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite styles before the deal ends!

 

Buy It! Starter Women’s 29″ High-Waisted Colorblocked Workout Legging, $14 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! Starter Women’s 24″ Cropped Performance Workout Legging, $10 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Buy It! Starter Women’s 20″ High-Waisted Star Cropped Workout Legging, $16.09 (orig. $23); amazon.com

Buy It! Starter Women’s 7″ Training Bike Short, $13.29 (orig. $19); amazon.com

Buy It! Starter Women’s Long Sleeve Half-Zip Top, $14 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! amazon.comStarter Women’s Logo Elastic Light Impact Stretch Cotton Bra, $8.50 (orig. $17);

Buy It! Starter Women’s Track Pants, $20.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com

