Amazon’s Best-Selling Down Jacket Is on Sale for Prime Day — Plus 19 More Coat Deals
The silver lining to Prime Day getting pushed back to October? So many good coats are marked down
Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and with less than 24 hours left to check out the shopping extravaganza, fingers are moving fast. There are tons of standout fashion deals among the extensive markdowns, including ones on Oprah-loved Vionic shoes and a makeup-removing cloth Demi Moore once called “magic” — but nothing beats Prime Day’s outerwear deals.
Good outerwear doesn’t come cheap, so when you’re presented with the option to buy, for example, a super warm puffer coat on major sale, there should be absolutely no hesitation to do so. At up to 50 percent off their original prices, these coat deals are likely some of the best we see all season. But with high need comes high demand, so it’s no surprise that some styles are already selling out.
Hundreds of Amazon-brand coats are on sale, and if you get easily overwhelmed by options, then that number may send you into a panic. But that’s where we come in: We sifted through all of Prime Day’s outerwear deals to narrow it down to the 20 best that you shouldn’t sleep on. We even split it up by style, so if you’re looking for a puffer coat, you’ll find our five must-buys below; if you’re looking for a rain coat, we’ve got those too.
From Amazon’s best-selling puffer coat to a top-rated Columbia Rain Jacket that’ll keep you dry in a downpour check out the best Prime Day 2020 outerwear deals below.
Best Puffer Coats
- Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat, $37.80 (orig. $54)
- Orolay Long Down Jacket with Adjustable Hood, $127.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Short Puffer Coat with Wrap, $59.50 (orig. $85)
- Universo Hooded Parka Puffer, $90.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Winter Coats, $125.99 (orig. $139.99)
Best Trench Coats
- London Fog 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt, $105 (orig. $150)
- Orolay Double Breasted Trench Coat with Belt, $75.59 (orig. $104.99)
- Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Trench Coat, $35.40 (orig. $50.50)
- ForeMode Wool Trench Coat with Belt, $47.99 (orig. $62)
- Farvalue Double Breasted Trench Coat, $39.56 (orig. $49.56)
Best Rain Coats
- Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket, $51.99 (orig. $90)
- Camel Crown Waterproof Rain Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Arthas Light Rain Jacket, $30.24 (orig. $45.99)
- Avoogue Long Raincoat with Hood, $31.17 (orig. $38.96)
- Beyove Waterproof Raincoat Lightweight Rain Jacket, $23.15 (orig. $28.99)
More Prime Day 2020 Coat Deals
- Amazon Essentials Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat, $41.30 (orig. $59)
- Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, from $30 (orig. $60)
- Escalier Faux Suede Jacket with Sherpa Fleece Lining, $84.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Prettygarden Shearling Oversized Coat with Pockets, $25.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Amazon Essentials Oversized Knee Length Sweater Coat, $24.50 (orig. $35)
