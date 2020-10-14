Amazon’s Best-Selling Down Jacket Is on Sale for Prime Day — Plus 19 More Coat Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The silver lining to Prime Day getting pushed back to October? So many good coats are marked down

Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and with less than 24 hours left to check out the shopping extravaganza, fingers are moving fast. There are tons of standout fashion deals among the extensive markdowns, including ones on Oprah-loved Vionic shoes and a makeup-removing cloth Demi Moore once called “magic” — but nothing beats Prime Day’s outerwear deals.

Good outerwear doesn’t come cheap, so when you’re presented with the option to buy, for example, a super warm puffer coat on major sale, there should be absolutely no hesitation to do so. At up to 50 percent off their original prices, these coat deals are likely some of the best we see all season. But with high need comes high demand, so it’s no surprise that some styles are already selling out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hundreds of Amazon-brand coats are on sale, and if you get easily overwhelmed by options, then that number may send you into a panic. But that’s where we come in: We sifted through all of Prime Day’s outerwear deals to narrow it down to the 20 best that you shouldn’t sleep on. We even split it up by style, so if you’re looking for a puffer coat, you’ll find our five must-buys below; if you’re looking for a rain coat, we’ve got those too.

From Amazon’s best-selling puffer coat to a top-rated Columbia Rain Jacket that’ll keep you dry in a downpour check out the best Prime Day 2020 outerwear deals below.

Best Puffer Coats

Best Trench Coats

Best Rain Coats

More Prime Day 2020 Coat Deals

See What Else to Shop During Prime Day 2020