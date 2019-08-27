Amazon Just Revealed Its Top Jeans — and These 16 Pairs Made the List

Image zoom Amazon

If jeans are a staple in your closet, just like celebs Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, and Christie Brinkley who have been spotted wearing some of Amazon’s customer-favorite denim brands, then you’re going to love this new shopping hub.

Amazon just revealed its 16 most customer-loved jeans of all time (from more than 10,000 styles!) in its new “Most-Loved” shopping section and the assortment features its most popular pairs with thousands of reviews. The best part — everything that made the list is under $100 with most styles going for anywhere between $20 and $60.

To make the list, each pair had to earn at least a four-star rating and rack up thousands of praise-filled reviews. The new ranking comes after the reveal of Amazon’s most-loved dresses, top-rated swimwear, popular tops and blouses, and most-coveted leggings. And just like the other lists, the narrowed down assortment makes it super easy to skip over the retailer’s massive fashion department and shop only the very best, saving you time and effort.

No surprise here — iconic, celeb-loved brands like Levi’s and NYDJ took some of the top spots. A large range of styles including versatile skinny jeans and classic bootcut were also included, ensuring shoppers with a variety of fit preferences can find their perfect pair.

The most reviewed style, the modern skinny jeans from Signature by Levi Strauss and Co. Gold Label, starts at just $11, comes in 14 washes and three lengths, and has earned an impressive 2,470 five-star reviews. And just like the rest of the assortment, these universally flattering jeans will become a closet workhorse you can wear with a blazer to the office or with a t-shirt around the house. Select your favorite from all 16 pairs on Amazon or shop five of the most versatile pairs right here.

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Modern Skinny Jeans, $10.72–$64.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jean, $23.99–$59.50; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lee Women’s Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Jean, $17.59–$74.90; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Amanda Classic Tapered Jean, $5.58–$87.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vibrant Women’s Juniors Bell Bottom High Waist Fitted Jeans, $26.99–$49.99; amazon.com