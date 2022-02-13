Amazon Quietly Put 2,000 Fashion Finds on Sale This Weekend — Including Best-Selling Hanes Sweatshirts
Presidents Day sales are right around the corner, but you don't have to wait until then to start saving — especially when it comes to shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Amazon's sale section is currently packed with more than 10,000 deals, including big discounts (up to 70 percent off) on customer-loved fashion finds. Shoppers can save on best-sellers from popular brands like Hanes and Warner's along with last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, and COVID travel essentials.
Amazon Fashion Deals and Sales
- Miholl Women's Lace Sleeve T-Shirt Blouse, $19.54 (orig. $37.99)
- Hanes Men's Pullover EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, $15 (orig. $29)
- Umyogo Women's Athletic Sneakers, $39.09 (orig. $45.99)
- Star Wars Yoda One for Me T-Shirt, $19.54 (orig. $22.99)
- Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $22)
- Warner's Women's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $18.39 with coupon (orig. $40)
- Doulove Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Yoosteel Gold Initial Necklace, $12.74 (orig. $14.99)
- Leggings Depot Women's Joggers, $16.99 (orig. $28.99)
Amazon's newly dropped deals include impressive savings on two popular pieces from Hanes. The brand's pullover EcoSmart hooded sweatshirt, which is Amazon's best-selling sweatshirt overall, is 48 percent off and marked down to $15. The hoodie has received rave reviews from both men and women, and it's earned more than 93,000 five-star ratings. Hanes' similar EcoSmart crewneck sweatshirt is going for even less. The comfy find, which has over 92,000 five-star ratings, is also loved by both men and women and it's now just $11.
Umyogo athletic sneakers are another shopper favorite that are going for less. The fun shoes come in 17 color combinations, including bright and funky shades of purple, orange, and green. And they've received more than 41,000 five-star Amazon ratings from owners who highlight the shoes' support, light weight, and cushy feel. Even nurses who stand on their feet all day have nothing but compliments to share about the sneakers. Plus, reviewers call them their "new favorite sneakers" and the "most comfortable shoes ever."
Another standout deal: Doulove's now-$7 passport holder, which features a special pouch for vaccine cards. The two-in-one travel accessory has soared in popularity, and it's now Amazon's top-selling passport cover. The handy piece comes in 28 colors, and it's been praised by shoppers for its durability, functionality, and overall value.
There are thousands of other offers to explore through Amazon's deal hub, including over 2,000 clothes, accessories, and shoes that are on sale. Head there to browse them all or start your shopping with this curated list of markdowns below.
Buy It! Miholl Women's Lace Sleeve T-Shirt Blouse, $19.54 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Men's Pullover EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, $15 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Umyogo Women's Athletic Sneakers, $39.09 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Star Wars Yoda One for Me T-Shirt, $19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $22); amazon.com
Buy It! Warner's Women's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $18.39 with coupon (orig. $40); amazon.com
Buy It! Doulove Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $6.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yoosteel Gold Initial Necklace, $12.74 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Leggings Depot Women's Joggers, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
- Amazon Quietly Put 2,000 Fashion Finds on Sale This Weekend — Including Best-Selling Hanes Sweatshirts
- Two Ways to Wear a Simple Black Jumpsuit This Holiday Season
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Last-Minute Holiday Deals That Start at $7
- Lucy Hale Just Wore the Famous Amazon Coat with 9,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale