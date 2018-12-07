6 Insanely Stylish Fashion Finds You Didn’t Know You Could Buy on Amazon

If you’re like us, you’re always looking for a good excuse to spoil yourself with a shopping spree. Well, guess what? We have one for you (and it’s not your run-of-the-mill “it’s the holidays and there’s a ton of really great sales” excuse). In case you didn’t know, one of the biggest retailers in the world — that you likely shop on all the time — has tons of insanely chic, high-quality clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

Did you guess Amazon? No, seriously! Lately, Amazon has become our one-stop shop for all things fashion. Maybe it’s the fact that we can score tons of our fave designers, like Kate Spade, Mackage, and Rebecca Minkoff, all in one place, or maybe it’s because we get our impulse buys in two days thanks to Amazon Prime.

Regardless, we love the fact that we can stock up on all those unsexy-but-necessary things, like cleaning supplies and groceries, and pick up the perfect holiday party LBD — all at the same time. (What’s more? You can even score some major discounts on fashion during Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals today only!) Beyond the sales, we’ve been dying to buy this chic MKT Studio Faux Fur Coat and this gorgeous Frances Valentine Mini satchel since the moment we laid eyes on them. Keep scrolling to see six insanely chic pieces you should shop on Amazon before they’re sold out.

Amazon

Buy It! Velvet by Graham and Spencer Women’s Omega Dress, $169; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Fix Women’s Keyla Booties, $69.30; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Frances Valentine Women’s Mini Midge Satchel, $195; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MKT Studio Women’s Marili Faux Fur Coat, $210; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bop Basics Women’s Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater, $98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mother Women’s Looker Ankle Fray Jeans, $228; amazon.com