The 5 Best Beauty Buys on Amazon This Month — All Under $25

While Amazon Beauty is filled with some of our favorite must-haves from brands we love, it’s also home to tons of unassuming and under-the-radar products that might just change your life (or at least add a step to your beauty routine). You might’ve already grabbed a few sheet masks from its secret K-beauty shop or replaced your mascara with this tube that helps your lashes grow, but we know it’s hard to keep up with all the latest trends and best buys on the site.

That’s why every month, we’ll be highlighting what exactly you should be adding to your cart from the retail giant’s beauty section — spanning everything from products that became best-sellers overnight to that one game changer shoppers can’t stop talking about.

Below, see our picks for May, including the clean deodorant Ashley Graham loves and a nourishing eye cream from Amazon’s very own skincare line.

Mascara

Amazon recently released its customer favorite beauty buys, and this best-selling mascara (unsurprisingly) made the cut. Over 1,400 customers have left it perfect five-star reviews, raving that it’s not only one of the best mascaras they’ve ever used but the most affordable too, at just $5 a tube. The Princess False Lash Effect Mascara from Essence promises “intense and dramatic volume and length” that lasts all day. Not to mention, the Sculpted Volume version from the same brand won a People Beauty Award in 2017.

Eye Cream

Even though Amazon’s first skincare line, Belei, launched in March, we’re still talking about it. In particular, its eye cream is an Amazon favorite thanks to its powerful hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, shea butter, and caffeine formula. The Belei eye cream works for all skin types, minimizing the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles.

Clean Deodorant

We’ve all heard the spiel that aluminum-free deodorants don’t work — but type:A is here to prove you wrong. The lightweight deodorant (which is Ashley Graham’s deodorant pick right now) comes in a tube design that swipes on like a stick, has a creamy texture that goes on dry, and won’t irritate your skin thanks to its safe ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, aloe vera, and arrowroot powder.

Hair Serum

This hair serum shot up in sales so much that it went out of stock in April — but it’s back and ready to be added to your cart. The repair serum, which boasts over 1,800 five-star reviews, actually became Amazon’s best-selling beauty product for a few days, a feat not easily achieved with cult favorites like the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask and Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes as competition. The vitamin E and argan oil-infused serum is meant for all hair types and tackles all kinds of hair concerns, from taming frizzy and unruly strands to replenishing dry locks and remedying split ends.

Foot Mask

It’s officially open-toe shoes season, but your feet could probably use a little TLC before you slip into those super cute flats you’ve been waiting all winter to wear. These exfoliating foot masks from Bealuz will peel away all that dead skin that’s piled up on your soles within one to two weeks — no scrubbing necessary. Just slip on the botanical essence-filled masks for an hour (while you’re watching an episode of Game of Thrones, perhaps?) and remove. After a few days, your feet’s dead skin will begin to fall off on its own, revealing super soft and smooth skin.

