Amazon Shoppers Can’t Believe How Expensive This $43 Eyelet Maxi Dress Looks

The official start of summer is just days away, with this year’s summer solstice falling on Saturday, June 20. If you’re going through your checklist of warm-weather essentials in preparation for the season ahead, don’t forget about the BerryGo Pearl Button Down Maxi Dress with an eyelet design from Amazon.

Made from 100 percent cotton, the $43 eyelet maxi dress is not just soft, breathable, and lightweight. Because of its fashion-forward design, shoppers can’t believe how expensive it looks. “Girls… This looks like a $200 dress. My friends asked me if it was from Anthropologie,” one customer wrote.

“This dress fit so well and looked like it came from a high end store,” another shopper said, “I received so many compliments. It’s the perfect sundress for vacation or summertime.”

Aside from looking like it comes with a designer price tag, the BerryGo dress also fits exceptionally well on various body types. Thanks to its adjustable spaghetti straps, stretchy ruched fabric across the upper back, and a flowy A-line silhouette, shoppers across shapes and sizes have fallen in love with just how flattering and comfortable it is.

“This dress is everything!” a happy customer wrote. “I sent photos immediately to my sisters and they both ordered it on the spot. All three of us have very different body types and height, yet it worked for us all.”

“This dress is so comfortable and so beautiful. Don’t hesitate, buy this dress!” another shopper insisted.

Available in four colors — white, light blue, pale pink, and yellow — the eyelet maxi is ready to dress up or down all summer long. It even comes with faux pearl button details for a touch of glamour. Whether you wear it with a jean jacket and sneakers on the weekend or strappy heels and statement earrings for a summertime soiree, you’re sure to get compliments every time you put it on.

Shop the dress on Amazon below.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button Down Maxi Dress, $42.99; amazon.com