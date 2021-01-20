The Story Behind Bernie Sanders' Viral Inauguration Day Mittens

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Sanders dressed sensibly for the chilly 42-degree Fahrenheit temperature in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, opting for a casual Burton GORE-TEX parka that he was spotted wearing earlier this year in a campaign video. He also stayed practical by wearing a disposable protective face mask and cozy mittens that had Twitter talking.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bernie keeping it real today with his classic coat and mittens," one Twitter user wrote.

Image zoom Credit: Getty

Another person said, "cant focus on the inauguration cause all I can think about is Bernie's mittens."

Even The New York Times' fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman wrote on Twitter: "In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens."

Sanders' mittens hold special meaning. Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, made them for him a few years ago and even makes similar styles for those interested in a pair.

"I made Bernie's mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens," Ellis wrote on Twitter in 2020.

While speaking with Gayle King on CBS News, Sanders addressed his viral inauguration outfit. "In Vermont, we know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm," the senator said with a laugh. "And that's what I did today."

In President Biden's inaugural address, he spoke to the country of democracy's resilience and its challenges, two weeks after the violent riots in the Capitol led by a mob who tried to thwart the certification of his election victory over former President Donald Trump.

Image zoom Credit: Shutterstock

"Let's start afresh — all of us," Biden said, urging unity as he has since first launching his presidential campaign in 2019. He went on: "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war."