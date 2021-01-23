Bernie Sanders' Viral Meme Crewneck for Charity Sells Out After 1 Day

The Vermont Senator became an overnight sensation for his outfit during the president inauguration

On Thursday, the Bernie Sanders campaign released a crewneck depicting the viral photo of him at President Joe Biden's inauguration and it sold out after only a day.

The black crewneck showed Sanders, 79, seated with his arms crossed while wearing a cozy parka, mittens made by a Vermont schoolteacher, slacks, brown shoes and, of course, a blue mask.

After a few hours on sale, the former presidential hopeful's website warned, "*** Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it will be 4-8 weeks until you receive your sweatshirt. ***."

On Friday, the crewneck was sold out.

"100% of proceeds go toward Meals on Wheels Vermont," the website shared.

The photo of Sanders at the inaugural event got the meme treatment with people editing him into everything from him in a scene with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool to the Sex and the City gal group, and even as Patrick Swayze's character in Ghost.

The Senator used his viral moment to shout-out Vermont.

"It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont," Sanders told NBC News' Garrett Haake.

"We have some good coats, as well," he added. (His was from Burton, which is headquartered in Burlington, Vt.)

Sanders reacted to the meme in other interviews, stressing that he was just trying to be prepared for the long morning outside amid a chilly 42-degree Fahrenheit temperature in Washington, D.C.

While speaking with Gayle King on CBS News Wednesday, Sanders chuckled as he said, "In Vermont, we know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that's what I did today."