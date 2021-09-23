Bernie Sanders' Famous Inauguration Outfit Gets Its Own 'Sexy' Halloween Costume

Bernie Sanders' viral mittens, jacket and face mask have inspired a Halloween costume that even comes complete with a face mask

Bernie Sanders is getting the Halloween treatment.

The Vermont senator, 80, went viral for his cozy outfit during the January inauguration of President Joe Biden. Now, months later, one fashion company is selling Sanders' meme-worthy look as a Halloween costume.

Ahead of the holiday, online boutique Dolls Kill has debuted the Once Again Asking Costume Set, a riff on the senator's famous look. The company describes the outfit as a "political chairman costume," which comes complete with "a grey coat, cozy mittens, and a face mask for a total insta-worthy moment," per a product description.

While Sanders arrived at the inauguration in a puffy jacket, pants and the iconic mittens, the $85 Dolls Kill costume notably removes the pants altogether.

Twitter users had a whole lot to say about the must-see look, and many were amused.

Bernie Sanders Halloween Costume Credit: Dolls Kill

"WHY DOLLSKILL SELLING A SEXY BERNIE SANDERS COSTUME?!" one asked.

Another added, "Just when you think you've seen it all... a 'sexy' Bernie Sanders Halloween costume. Of course, it's marketed as a 'political chairman' costume. Ha!"

"Could be sexier," one teased.

Sanders' mittens in particular made a splash earlier this year, and Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, was revealed as their creator.

"I made Bernie's mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens," Ellis explained on Twitter.

Though his inauguration ensemble became a sensation on social media last winter, Sanders dismissed it as nothing but bundling up for the cold.