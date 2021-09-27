Bernadette Peters Recycled a Bob Mackie Gown She Wore in the '80s for 74th Tony Awards

Bernadette Peters hit the red carpet at Sunday's Tony Awards in an old favorite by Bob Mackie, who designed the dress she wore to accept her first Tony in 1986

Bernadette Peters served a sustainable fashion moment at the 74th Tony Awards that transcended decades.

The Broadway legend, 73, dazzled in a black gown adorned with sparkling metallic stars and off-the-shoulder tulle that ran down the floor-length skirt, which she accessorized with gold and pearl jewelry.

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out on Twitter that Peters wore the same dress more than 30 years ago. "Bernadette Peters showed up to the #TonyAwards wearing a Bob Mackie dress from the '80s — now that's range!!" the tweet said.

"It's a timeless Bob Mackie that she thought would be the perfect dress for the Broadway Is Back Special Tony Award telecast," Peters' rep, Judy Katz, tells PEOPLE. "He designed it as a beautiful encore dress for one of her concerts."

Peters has long been a friend of Mackie, 82, accompanying him to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2019, where she wore one of his creations. She also wore a Mackie gown when she won her first Tony Award in 1986 for her performance as Emma in Song and Dance.

The two-time Tony Award winner — and recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award — also appeared on The John Davidson Show in 1981 with Mackie and his greatest muse, Cher. "I met him because I was on The Carol Burnett Show, and he was doing the costumes, and I fell in love with him. He's wonderful," Peters said of the designer.

"And he did help me, because I was going out at certain times to do summer stock, and he said, 'Oh gee, well you really should look nice. What are you going to wear?' And I said, 'Well, they have a little seamstress there, designing the costumes.' And he said, 'Well, maybe I should just send you off with some costumes just in case.' And he just gave them to me to take with me, to make sure that I would look good," she recounted.

Peters walked the red carpet with Josh Groban at Sunday's Tony Awards, where she took the stage to honor those who've died, including from COVID-19, as part of the In Memoriam tribute.

