HGTV Star Ben Napier Copies Nicole Kidman's Modeling Pose in New Photo: 'Pretty Spot On!'

Ben Napier is showing off his modeling skills.

On Sunday, the Home Town star, 37, posted a series of photos from his recent trip to Oxford, Mississippi, where he purchased several pairs of pants from Blue Delta Jeans Co. (and snapped a few pics from the fitting room to show them off!).

In one photo, Ben is looking over his shoulder with his left leg propped up to mimic a framed portrait of Nicole Kidman hanging on the wall of the clothing store.

"A trip to Oxford means a trip to @bluedeltajeans. It's hard to beat anything made in Mississippi. Scroll over, you can see me impersonating @nicolekidman. Pretty spot on! #mississippimade," the HGTV star captioned his Instagram post.

"Blue Steel," one person commented, adding three fire emojis. "Nice! A little longer flowing locks and you got it," a second Instagram user wrote.

Ben's trip comes a few months after he and wife Erin Napier welcomed their second baby, daughter Mae Napier, on May 28. The pair (who were college sweethearts before they got married in 2008) are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen.

In June, Erin shared a heartfelt tribute to Ben, whom she said has been offering her plenty of support since the birth of their daughter.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," Erin wrote, alongside an Instagram photo of Ben feeding little Mae a bottle.

"And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. 😍," Erin continued. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often — 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."