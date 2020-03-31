Get a Close-Up Look at the Gorgeous Engagement Ring Ben Higgins Gave to Fiancé Jessica Clarke

Ben Higgins went all-out when selecting the perfect sparkler for his now-fiancée Jessica Clarke.

The season 20 Bachelor star, 31, popped the question in Franklin, Tennessee, with a gorgeous diamond engagement ring from GNT Jewelers in Denver. The design features a large oval center stone flanked by two smaller round stones and set on an elegant yellow gold band.

“I was super nervous. She’s my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to kind of do this whole thing in front of her. I wasn’t anxious, it’s just a big moment,” Higgins told Entertainment Tonight of proposing to Clarke in front of family and friends last week.

Image zoom Ben Higgins Engagement Ring Credit: Courtesy of Ben Higgens

Higgins told the outlet he had originally planned to ask Clarke to marry him in New York’s Central Park but the coronavirus pandemic halted his plan. However, the revised proposal plan still went off without a hitch.

“I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep),” Clarke wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos taken of Higgins popping the question.

After she said “yes,” Higgins posted a sweet tribute to their relationship on Instagram. “This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES! I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with! Our adventurous ride through life together is just starting @jessclarke_ ! Let’s celebrate…but for now let’s stay home and isolate,” he wrote.

Higgins first made his relationship with Clarke Instagram official in February 2019 after casually revealing that he was dating someone on a January 2019 episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast.

“I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did,” Higgins captioned a photo of himself and Clarke in Honduras.

“She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us,” the Generous Coffee co-founder continued. “Stay tuned for the journey. In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!”

During Higgins’ experience on The Bachelor in 2016, he ended up engaged to finalist Lauren Bushnell, but the couple called it quits in May 2017. He was also a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015.