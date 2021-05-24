One eagle-eyed fan noticed the actor wore the piece during his Miami outing with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend

Ben Affleck Appears to Rewear His 2000s 'Bennifer'-Era Watch on Recent Outing with Jennifer Lopez

Actor Ben Affleck (L) and his fiance actress/singer Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Lakers v. San Antonio Spurs playoff game at the Staples Center May 11, 2003

The Bennifer 2.0 saga continues...and it's definitely one to watch.

When photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spending time together in Miami started circulating on Sunday, one eagle-eyed Twitter user (@jloaffleck) noticed that the actor, 48, appeared to be wearing the narrow silver chain-link watch he often wore when the pair first started dating nearly 20 years ago. (See the photos here.)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Credit: Mel Bouzad/Getty

Affleck was also photographed wearing the piece while sitting courtside with Lopez at a Lakers game in 2003. In true early 2000s fashion, he paired the watch with a graphic tee over a long sleeve shirt and khaki pants. Meanwhile, the "I'm Real" singer donned a striped tied crop top, low-rise white jeans and her signature hoop earrings.

The pair's latest Miami outing comes shortly after they reconnected during her recent trip to Los Angeles, a source previously told PEOPLE.

According to the source, while in L.A., the singer "spent time with Ben," adding, "They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip."

"Jennifer is doing well," the source added. "She seems very happy and excited about her future."

Affleck and Lopez were pictured outside of her L.A. home in late April following the singer's split from Alex Rodriguez, 45. Then, they went away together for a days-long trip to Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8, according to sources.