Ben's Beret! Ben Affleck Jokingly Tries on Hat During Honeymoon Shopping Trip with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is expanding his fashion game while continuing his honeymoon in Italy with wife Jennifer Lopez.

The newlyweds were spotted shopping at high-end boutiques in Milan on Friday, and all eyes were on Affleck, 50, as he tried a hat style fans aren't used to seeing on him — a beret. The actor, who usually opts for a Boston baseball cap, representing his hometown, instead went for a camel-colored beret as fans outside the boutique pulled out their cellphones to capture his new look.

Lopez, 53, looked on, and already had her hat game set with a white fedora.

At one point, Affleck put on a pair of clear framed sunglasses, fully completing his look.

Backgrid

Of course, the always stylish Lopez is no stranger to completing her outfit with the perfect hat, as she's worn everything from berets to wide-brimmed hats and even newsboy caps, both on the red carpet and simply while out-and-about over the years.

Backgrid

In 2018, Lopez rocked a similar beret in New York during a premiere of her romantic comedy, Second Act, wearing a caramel leather style. She went full monochrome with the look adding fur bomber with puffy, perforated sleeves, a matching leather skirt and suede over-the-knee boots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Splash News Online

Lopez and Affleck exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, Aug. 20. at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Her bridal wardrobe included three custom Ralph Lauren gowns, and the groom coordinated his look in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo featuring a white dinner jacket.

The couple first began dating in July 2002 and split in 2004. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, and Lopez told PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."