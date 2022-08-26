Ben's Beret! Ben Affleck Jokingly Tries on Hat During Honeymoon Shopping Trip with Jennifer Lopez

Looks like his wife's passion for fashion is rubbing off on him

By
Published on August 26, 2022 04:10 PM

Ben Affleck is expanding his fashion game while continuing his honeymoon in Italy with wife Jennifer Lopez.

The newlyweds were spotted shopping at high-end boutiques in Milan on Friday, and all eyes were on Affleck, 50, as he tried a hat style fans aren't used to seeing on him — a beret. The actor, who usually opts for a Boston baseball cap, representing his hometown, instead went for a camel-colored beret as fans outside the boutique pulled out their cellphones to capture his new look.

Lopez, 53, looked on, and already had her hat game set with a white fedora.

At one point, Affleck put on a pair of clear framed sunglasses, fully completing his look.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Milan Beret
Backgrid

Of course, the always stylish Lopez is no stranger to completing her outfit with the perfect hat, as she's worn everything from berets to wide-brimmed hats and even newsboy caps, both on the red carpet and simply while out-and-about over the years.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Milan Beret
Backgrid

In 2018, Lopez rocked a similar beret in New York during a premiere of her romantic comedy, Second Act, wearing a caramel leather style. She went full monochrome with the look adding fur bomber with puffy, perforated sleeves, a matching leather skirt and suede over-the-knee boots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Beret
Splash News Online

Lopez and Affleck exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, Aug. 20. at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Her bridal wardrobe included three custom Ralph Lauren gowns, and the groom coordinated his look in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo featuring a white dinner jacket.

The couple first began dating in July 2002 and split in 2004. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, and Lopez told PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

Related Articles
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Wears Show-Stopping Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress for Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses; On the JLO newsletter photos; On The JLo: Wedding Dress First Looks
See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock (13272159ah) Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands in Milan While on Their Honeymoon  
Jennifer Lopez wedding; Glam Squad; Bridal Shoes, Gift Bags
Get a Sneak Peek at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Details, from Her Shoes to the Gift Bags
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were 'Attentive Only to Each Other' on Honeymoon at Lake Como, Italy: Source
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
All the Romantic Details About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration Weekend
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Wedding in Georgia Ceremony with Friends and Family
Jennifer Lopez Wedding Dress August 2022
Jennifer Lopez Wore Over $2 Million Worth of Diamonds and Pearls During Georgia Wedding
Casey Affleck; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez 'to the Family' After Missing Brother Ben's Wedding Celebration
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgIaA1kAMlz/? chrisappleton1 Verified Last minute feelings before the wedding …. 💒 1higshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
See Jennifer Lopez's 2 Dresses for Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck — She Changed at the Chapel!
Jennifer Lopez's Sleeveless Wedding Dress She Saved 'for So Many Years' Is Alexander McQueen; https://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/p/alexander-mcqueen-floral-jacquard-full-skirt-gown-prod103780205
Jennifer Lopez's Other Wedding Dress Revealed! The Details on the Look She Saved for 'Many Years'
the wedding planner; jennifer lopez wedding dress
Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dress Strikes Comparisons to Her 'Wedding Planner' Courthouse Look
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos