Ben Affleck Debuts a Brand New Look as He Shaves Off Beard for Video Appearance with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck has said goodbye to his beard.

The actor looked very different and far less hairy in a new Omaze sweepstakes video in partnership with his best friend and The Last Duel costar Matt Damon.

The clean-shaven actor wore a simple gray T-shirt in the hysterical video alongside Damon, 50, who wore a black T-shirt.

“We’d like to invite you to come to L.A. and have lunch with us and hang out,” Affleck, 48, began.

As Damon began speaking, explaining the terms of the Omaze partnership, he comically cut off the Jason Bourne star, saying, “Hold on. Hold on. Hold on. Cut. Cut. Cut.”

“You have to spice it up, you gotta be appealing,” Affleck told Damon, adding his friend needed to “sell it, push it.”

When Damon tried again, Affleck said, “Don’t act weird. Tell them something they’re interested in like, ‘Hey come see Jason Bourne and Batman…’”

Damon hilariously cut him off, saying, “Robert Pattinson’s coming?”

Not missing a moment, Affleck replied, “No, Jeremy Renner will be there though.”

"Jeremy Renner did not play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne Universe," Damon said, as Affleck responded with, "Well, he improved on it."

Damon quipped back, "Pattinson took your job."

Those who enter into the Omaze sweepstakes will earn a chance to enjoy lunch with both stars in Los Angeles "once it's safe to travel," according to Affleck's Instagram post.

Proceeds will go toward the Eastern Congo Initiative, co-founded by Affleck, and Water, an organization intended to provide sanitary drinking water for all.

"Matt and I have joined forces with @omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it’s safe to travel) and help @easterncongo & @water provide resources and support to communities in need," Affleck wrote in the caption. "Enter now at omaze.com/la (link in bio)."

Image zoom Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in 2018 Jerritt Clark/Getty

He continued, "Over 10 years ago, Whitney Williams and I founded the @easterncongo Initiative to help support people in the region. After enduring a generation of armed conflict (and the recent struggles that the entire world has faced during this global pandemic), the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s brilliance, creativity and determination shows the rest of us what's possible."

Affleck’s clean-shaven face is a departure from his dark beard which he’s been photographed with while in Los Angeles with girlfriend Ana de Armas.