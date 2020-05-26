Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The actor also wore a trendy Aviator Nation sweatsuit during his daily walk with girlfriend Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck Debuts Darker Beard as He Steps Out with Girlfriend Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck debuted a new look on his daily walk with girlfriend Ana de Armas — a darker dyed beard.

The 47-year-old actor, who's become rocking salt-and-pepper scruff while social distancing, appeared to dye his beard a dark brown color.

Affleck's new look was visible as he took a stroll hand-in-hand with de Armas, 32, who wore a summery white linen Zimmermann sundress and sneakers. The actor showed off his own personal style in a head-to-toe sweatsuit by influencer-approved loungewear brand Aviator Nation.

Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of their upcoming movie Deep Water, made their relationship public in March and have been spotted enjoying multiple outings since then, including some with the actor's kids.

On Memorial Day weekend, the couple was photographed walking with Affleck's daughters Violet, 14 and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Sam and the family dog Birdie, who is owned by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"They are very happy together," a source told PEOPLE of Affleck and de Armas.

While the Saturday outing marked the first time de Armas was pictured with all of Affleck's kids, the source said the actor "continues to work on co-parenting" with Garner, whom he split from in 2015 and finalized their divorce in October 2018.