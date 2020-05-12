Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Just Wore Matching BFF Necklaces — and the Internet Has Thoughts

Are friendship necklaces making a comeback?

Over the past few weeks, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have both been photographed wearing gold heart pendants — as spotted by an eagle-eyed fan account on Saturday — and the Internet had a lot to say about this throwback piece of jewelry.

While some Twitter users joked about the necklaces being “cheesy” and over-the-top, others were confused as to why the actor, 47, and his Deep Water co-star, 32, were wearing what looks to be the same exact necklace instead of opposite halves.

“Wait wait wait it’s not two halves of a heart and they each have one half? It’s matching halves? This is really upsetting to me?” one person wrote. Another Twitter user quipped, “Looks like they put their necklaces on backwards. Lol”

A second possibility (and one that would undoubtably defeat the purpose of a broken-heart friendship necklace) is that the couple have simply been sharing the same piece of jewelry. de Armas was spotted wearing the gold pendant on April 16, while Affleck was photographed wearing his almost a month later on May 8.

Earlier this month, Affleck made headlines for yet another symbolic style choice — the Oscar-winner showed pride for his Latin girlfriend on by sporting a "Habana" shirt that he picked up during their trip to her native country of Cuba.

Affleck and de Armas were seen all around Havana, Cuba in March, where they first sparked dating rumors by posing in several pictures together with fans. They were later seen on a romantic vacation in Costa Rica.

Since their return from their trip, Affleck and de Armas have been seen on almost daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood in Los Angeles.

"They seem to have a great time together," a source said of Affleck and de Armas. "They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him."

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an "instant connection" while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water this past winter.