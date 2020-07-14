See Below Deck Star Ciara Duggan's Colorful, Multi-Stone Engagement Ring from Paget Berry

"I did a thing," Paget Berry wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the engagement

Paget Berry popped the question to his Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Ciara Duggan last week with a totally unique engagement ring.

Duggan announced the news on social media, sharing a sweet Instagram slideshow that included the couple kissing while holding champagne flutes, a video of the moment Berry got down on one knee while the two were vacationing in Genova, Italy and a photo of her multi-stone sparkler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well folks, it finally happened," Duggan captioned the post.

Image zoom Ciara Duggan/Instagram

Berry also shared a few snaps from the special moment on his Instagram page, writing, "I did a thing," adding a diamond ring emoji and the hashtag "#engaged."

The pair’s friends and fans congratulated them in the comment section.

“So thrilled for you both! 😘🙌🏼🍾” one person said. A second added, “OMG STOP!!!!! This is so sweet!!! I'm SO HAPPY for you both!!! Xo”

While Below Deck Mediterranean star Anastasia Surmava wrote, “THE RING IS SO COOL!!!”

Image zoom Paget Berry/Instagram

Duggan's gold ring is comprised of two large stones in the center: a purple stone resembling amethyst and a coral-colored gem. It also has two light pink stones and a small sapphire stone around the outside.

"That RING IS STUNNING," one Instagram user commented.

The Bravo stars have been sailing through the French Riviera since announcing their engagement. Earlier this week, Duggan shared a breathtaking video of a "little cruise" around St. Tropez, showing off the clear blue water.

The couple have have been dating for over four years. They first met while Berry was working on her family's boat and he introduced Duggan to the yachting industry.

Their engagement comes after Below Deck Mediterranean's João Franco popped the question to girlfriend Michelle Dicu in March.