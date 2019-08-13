Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Ultra-Flattering Mini Dress — and It's Only $23

It even comes in 21 prints and colors

By Kami Phillips
August 13, 2019
If you love shopping — especially for the hottest styles at super affordable prices — then Amazon should definitely be on your radar for all things fashion. From trendy tie-dye maxi dresses to this $20 off-the-shoulder top with over 2,000 obsessed shoppers to celebrity-approved styles like a travel-friendly panama hat nearly identical to the one Meghan Markle has been wearing for years, the possibilities for scoring on-trend styles are endless. And this adorable bell-sleeve mini dress that customers absolutely love is no exception.

The Belongsci Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Mini Dress boasts over 1,800 customer reviews — with over 1,100 of them being rave five-star ratings —and we can totally see why so many shoppers are obsessed with it. From the ultra-flattering v-neck to the comfy shift silhouette to the gorgeous bell-sleeve detail, this dress checks all the boxes. Not to mention, you can shop it starting at just $23! Available in 21 prints and colors, including a pretty yellow micro floral and a trendy leopard print, this Amazon dress is perfect for just about any occasion. As one happy customer wrote, “I absolutely LOVE this dress. I buy from amazon all the time and this may be my favorite.”

Dress it up with heels and statement earrings for a night out, pair it with pumps for a day at the office, or dress it down with a cute pair of booties and a casual crossbody bag on the weekends. No matter how you style it, we’re pretty sure it’ll become your new go-to from now through fall and beyond — all for such an incredible price. As another rave reviewer wrote, “This dress is amazing!! The material is awesome – and it fits great! You would never believe it was under $30.”

Scroll down to shop this must-have mini, with prices starting at just $23 on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! BELONGSCI Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress, $22.99-$26.99; amazon.com

