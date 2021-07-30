Shoppers Say This $35 Skirt Is 'Everything' They Ever Wanted
When it comes to summer fashion, billowy, breezy dresses get all the attention. There's nothing wrong with donning a maxi dress or slipping into a boho-inspired fit, but don't forget about skirts — and Amazon shoppers have found the perfect style.
Those eyeing a skirt for their closet can choose from an impressive 40 colorways of the Belle Poque A-Line Skater Skirt. Possible options include a black belted style that's sure to go with everything, a fun floral print with illustrated apples, a soft lilac with a wrap belt, or a crisp white that's dotted in strawberries. Prepare some space in your closet accordingly, though, as multiple shoppers report falling in love with one skirt and then ordering more.
Already approved for date nights and formal events, Amazon shoppers love the versatility of this fun, fashionable item. "It is very flowy and spins out beautifully. It's fun to dance in. The pockets are great...It fits nicely so I can wear a shirt tucked in and show off the adorable bow. It comes to just below my calf at my height. It's very flattering," one shopper noted.
Others also commented positively on the fit, including a reviewer that purchased the item for their day job. "It fits perfectly. I like that it's long. It hits past my knees which is perfect since I plan on wearing this in a professional setting. I would definitely recommend," they shared.
Intended to sit higher on the waist, the skirt comes with a zippered back, deep pockets, and the option to choose between a belted or bow-tied style. Made of cotton, the skirt has a flared A-line fit that's vintage-inspired, but still modern. "Good skirt for a vintage look on a budget," a reviewer noted.
Another person confirmed the versatility of the skirt, writing, "It's everything I wanted in a skirt! I bought the black one with a bow as an alternative to black pants for work in the summer. The fabric is light and cool, and doesn't collect too much dog hair. Whether you place the waistband super high or right on your hips, the length is still nice. Right around the knees and modest enough to be really comfortable at work. The pockets are deep and functional without taking away from the look of it. Best of all, it looks great with every shirt I've tried to pair it with."
Whatever your future plans may include, you definitely need to make this skirt part of the adventure. Choose from its many colorful options and pick up one, or five, from Amazon.
- Shoppers Say This $35 Skirt Is 'Everything' They Ever Wanted
- Over 4,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Window AC Unit, and It's on Major Sale
- This Oscillating Tower Fan Can Blow Cold Air Up to 16 Feet — and It's 50% Off with a Hidden Coupon
- Calling All Shoe Lovers! Amazon's Outlet Store Has Sam Edelman Sandals for Up to 50% Off