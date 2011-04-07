Bella's Wedding Dress Imagined in 'The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide'

Courtesy EW

Bella’s getting married! Twilight‘s human-turned-vampire Bella Swan walks down the aisle in Breaking Dawn, and in Stephanie Meyer’s new book, The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide, we get a sneak peek at what the bride-to-be might look like on her wedding day. EW.com has two exclusive images from the tome, on shelves April 12, which offers fans new material like character profiles, genealogical charts, maps and more to supplement the four volumes in the savory series. The guide features images by several illustrators, but this particular drawing was done by Young Kim, who also did sketches for the first Twilight graphic novel. Breaking Dawn Part 1 is due out in theaters on Nov. 18, and we recently spotted the movie’s stars filming wedding scenes on location in Canada. Perhaps Kristen Stewart will find herself sporting a “beautiful” dress similar to this ethereal creation? Or will she go the high-fashion route? To see another exclusive sketch from the Twilight guide, go to EW.com. Tell us: What do you think of the wedding dress sketch?

