Bella Thorne Shares Makeup-Free Selfies After Weeks of 'Long Night Shoots': 'Skin Is Poppin'

Rise and shine!

Bella Thorne is all for early morning selfies and shared a handful to her Instagram feed on Wednesday to celebrate being makeup free when she gets up in the A.M.

"Does anyone else wake up and take selfies ?:)," the Disney alum, 25, captioned her Instagram carousel.

"After weeks of prep and long night shoots skin is poppin!!! My brain body and knees are tired from directing but the skin is NOT 🥹👏😍"

In the photos, Thorne wears a sweet diamond necklace with two miniature heart tattoos visible on her arm and shoulder. Covered by a green blanket, the Divinity star rocks red nails, sticks her tongue out and even rubs her eyes — as we all do in the early hours.

"I just woke up and my skin, yas, yas skin — you better work for me," Thorne said in a clip shared with the photos. "My messy, messy hair. Bedhead is real friends. Bedhead is real."

Thorne's got a lot of exciting reasons to get up in the morning as of late, including her new boyfriend Mark Emms, who she became Instagram official with on Valentine's Day!

In February, she posted an image of her and the Bad Vegan producer recreating the iconic spaghetti scene from Disney's Lady and The Tramp alongside the caption "Find someone u want to share ur candy with 😍."

"Ps.this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today," Thorne added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Theo Wargo/Getty

In September, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they were "dating for about a month" after photos surfaced of them kissing in Greece, sharing that "it's new, and they're having fun."

Thorne and Emms were spotted at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights just a month later alongside a group of friends, when an onlooker told PEOPLE that Thorne was "dancing to The Weeknd's music" in a maze at the haunted house takeover.

The pair's relationship kicked off three months after Thorne called off her year-long engagement to Italian actor and composer Benjamin Mascolo.

According to Emms' LinkedIn, he's "an experienced producer and brand creator; working extensively within film, music and live event production." The site added that he has worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.