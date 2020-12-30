Bella Robertson Goes Wedding Dress Shopping with Her Sisters 1 Month After Announcing Engagement

The Duck Dynasty star was joined by her two sisters — Sadie Robertson and Rebecca Robertson — as well as her sister-in-law, Mary Kate Robertson, for the occasion

Bella Robertson had family by her side for a very special moment ahead of her wedding day.

Joined by her two sisters — Sadie Robertson and Rebecca Robertson Loflin — as well as her sister-in-law, Mary Kate Robertson, Bella posed for a selection of photographs with her family by her side, as well as with some friends.

"tis the season to wear white 🙋🏻‍♀️🥰," Bella wrote alongside her post, as Sadie shared a similar series of shots and wrote, "some special days for a special human 🤍 love my sisters 🤩," alongside hers.

Rebecca also shared a set of photos of the four girls outside of the wedding dress shop, as well as one with their family's matriarch, Korie Robertson. "Dress shopping with our baby girl! 👰🏻‍♀️🛍 sorry guys you missed your last chance if you were planning on joining this fam 😝," she wrote.

Last month, Mayo and Bella shared their engagement news on Instagram.

"I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! I love you forever," the bride-to-be captioned a black-and-white photo booth image from their engagement celebration.

Meanwhile, Mayo shared photos from the night he proposed, including the moment Robertson said yes. "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus," he wrote. "She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum."

"She's the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos," he concluded.

Bella's older sister Sadie, who is pregnant with her first child — a girl — congratulated the engaged pair on social media.

"HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!? But as wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob. We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it ❤️," the mom-to-be wrote. "Bella, you have always had the best heart and you’re going to be the most incredible wife. Thankful for our family growing❤️ 2021 is going to be one for the books that’s for sure."

Their mother Korie also showered the newly engaged couple with lots of love.

"Our fam is growing again 🤗 @bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl 🥰😭😍all the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world. Also, 2021 is going to be so much fun," the proud parent shared.

Earlier in November, the young couple celebrated their six-month dating anniversary, which Bella documented with a sweet post on social media.