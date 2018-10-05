Bella Hadid Wears The Weeknd's Cross Necklace as They Step Out Together in New York City

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid know how to shine!

On Wednesday, the pair stepped out together in New York City for a date to the movies.

As they walked hand-in-hand, Hadid, 21, was captured with a smile across her face — perhaps due to a new gold accessory around her neck which she borrowed from her beau.

The cross necklace, which the 28-year old singer was previously photographed wearing in April 2016, had pride of place around the model’s neck.

To match the chain, Hadid wore gold hoop earrings and a black and gold bag. The model paired the accessories with an oversized black long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and sneakers for the outing.

The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) followed Hadid’s casual lead, wearing jeans with a light-colored sweatshirt that read “I died for you one time but never again.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Source: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Since their split in Nov. 2016, the pair has rekindled their flame and have been packing on the PDA recently.

While spotted together in May at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up, a source told PEOPLE the pair “were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long.”

Added the onlooker: “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Stefanie Keenan/Getty

RELATED: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kiss at the Cannes Film Festival After Denying They’re Back Together

However, after the evening, Hadid went on to cheekily deny a report that said the pair were “kissing all night,” commenting on Instagram, “It wasn’t me.”

Shortly after, Hadid and The Weeknd were photographed at an afterparty in Cannes, France sharing a kiss.

In June, the pair were spotted strolling through the streets of Paris together.

In addition to walking around with his hand wrapped around Hadid during their Paris outing, the stars also shared some wine at a local cafe before the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer picked up a couple of individually wrapped red roses for his date.

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kiss at the Cannes Film Festival After Denying They’re Back Together

Neither Hadid nor The Weeknd officially documented their time together on social media, but Hadid later shared a photo in which she posed with a pair of similar red roses.

“Life,” she simply captioned the shot, in which she can be seen wearing a black zip-up jacket over a black top, which appeared to be the same outfit she was wearing while hanging out with the singer.

The Weeknd’s new album, My Dear Melancholy, appears to be partially-inspired by the heartbreak he experienced in the aftermath of his relationship with Hadid.

In “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.