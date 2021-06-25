Bella Hadid Wears Revealing Halter Top, Carries Snakeskin Briefcase to Dior Fashion Show

Hadid, 24, took business-casual to a new level at the Dior Men's Summer 2022 fashion show on Friday

Nostalgia remains all the rage, and Bella Hadid is capitalizing on the trend.

The model, 24, was in Paris on Friday for the Dior Men's Summer 2022 fashion show, where she took business-casual to a new level with her '00s-inspired look.

bella hadid Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Hadid's confidence shined as she arrived in a sheer asymmetric black halter top (worn sans bra) paired with low-rise green snakeskin pants and a matching briefcase. Her pointy-toe black pumps and rectangular sunglasses added the perfect nod to her throwback style inspo.

Bella Hadid Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hadid has never shied away from adventurous outfits, especially when it comes to revealing tops. Perhaps the best example of this is the totally see-through white sequin Ralph and Russo gown she wore to the 2017 Cannes amfAR Gala.

It seems Hadid is all-in on revisiting '90s and 2000s fashion trends, too. Her Instagram is filled with photographs of her embracing vintage styles over the last several months.

"Past me inspires future me," she wrote Wednesday alongside an image of herself sporting a classic barrel curl half-updo, claw bangs and dog-tag choker.

In another post, she modeled a '00s baguette bag with '70s-style platform boots, captioning the pic, "delicious."