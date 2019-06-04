Bella Hadid Steps Out in Corset Dress from Rihanna's New Fashion Label, Fenty Maison

Bella Hadid just stepped out in head-to-toe Fenty Maison, rocking a look Rihanna would certainly approve of.

The supermodel is one of the first celebrities to wear Rihanna’s new brand that launched under French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in May. Hadid, 22, paired Rihanna’s white denim corset dress with strappy neon green heels and matching statement sunnies.

The expertly-styled look (which she wore just hours before attending the CFDA Awards with designer Michael Kors) proved Hadid is the ultimate Fenty Maison client — edgy, daring and cool — much like Queen RihRih herself, who wore a very similar corset blazer dress to the opening of her Parisian pop-up shop on May 22.

Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hadid was the first American celebrity to rock the new brand, but Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor actually beat her to the punch. The 33-year-old star looked incredible in a salmon-colored Fenty suit with built-in fanny pack at the GQ India Best Dressed party in Mumbai on June 1.

She paired the androgynous ensemble with dainty earrings and an unexpected shoe: Nike high top sneakers.

According to a May statement from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Rihanna’s successful Fenty line is the latest to join their powerhouse lineup of brands which include Céline, Dior, Givenchy and Fendi among many more. This breakthrough moment solidified the 31-year-old’s spot in fashion history as she’s now the “first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison,” according to The New York Times.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in the statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Fenty Maison — which marks the first new house created under LVMH since Christian Lacroix in 1987 — is a Paris-based collection of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.

Rihanna reflected on this major career achievement in a touching Tweet posted May 10, writing, “big day for the culture. thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH.”

big day for the culture.

thank you Mr.Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH https://t.co/6ToY8MkDQB pic.twitter.com/Q9eF35576T — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2019

After the success of their first collaborative project Fenty Beauty (which sent shock waves through the makeup world by releasing 40 inclusive shades of foundation in 2017), LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault said in a statement, “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader.”