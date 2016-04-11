Bella Hadid Wears Only a Thong to Tease New Top Secret Project: 'Sorry Mama'

Every job comes with its own uniform. Firemen have their overalls, doctors wear scrubs, and if you’re a supermodel, more often than not your work ensemble consists of little more than a black thong and a handful of accessories, as Bella Hadid demonstrated in her latest Instagram post.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

On Sunday night, Bella proved she’s still hot on her older sister Gigi‘s six inch heels, posting a sexy behind-the-scenes shot from a new top secret project she’s working on. In the photo, the 19-year-old sports her typically waist-skimming brown locks up in a curly faux bob, wearing only a very tiny black thong, a jet pearl body harness from Maison Close, and an artfully draped hand across her breasts that allows this shot to just barely squeak by Instagram’s nudity guidelines.

Bella captioned the semi-clothed snap, “💥💥Sorry mama 😇 Secret project with my dream team @nomadrj and @elizabethsulcer 😻😻😈😇😇 #BTS” Judging from the credentials of the model’s dream team, it looks as though that touch of nudity is most likely intended for a future spread in an international edition of Vogue.

And considering Yolanda Foster‘s dream of having Hadid become a household name, we have a feeling the

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills

won’t be too upset with her daughter flashing a little flesh all in the name of high fashion.

What do you think of Bella’s new photo shoot? What do you think it’s for?

–Emily Kirkpatrick