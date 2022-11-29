Bella Hadid Wears Crystal-Covered Nude Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Swarovski Pics — See Her Look!

Bella Hadid plays a fairy in Swarovski's holiday campaign

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 29, 2022 07:00 PM
Bella Hadid Wears Crystal-Covered Nude Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Swarovski Pics
Photo: Bella Hadid/instagram

Bella Hadid's one shining star!

The model shared a behind-the-scenes look at her holiday shoot with Swarovski on Instagram — and, no surprise, she was dripping in crystals.

In the first photo in her set, the model wore a crystal-covered nude catsuit with a jewel-encrusted skirt and bra top over it (catch a better glimpse of her sparkly fit in the video on the second slide). Delicate wings and heels complete her outfit, turning her into a Swarovski fairy. In the third slide, an overhead shot shows her hair adorned with even more crystals.

Hadid, 26, sat patiently in a chair (with fluffy slippers on her feet) while surrounded by a team who attached the bling all over. Alongside the photos, Hadid tagged Swarovski and included three emojis: the lightbulb, the sparkle and a diamond, of course.

Swarovski has shared a few different looks at its holiday campaign, shot by Loïc Prigent, starring the model as its holiday fairy. Elsewhere in the campaign, the model wears monochromatic looks in pink and blue with her Swarovski jewels on prominent display.

"If you feel sparkly on the inside, you will feel sparkly on the outside," Hadid said in one of the brand's behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram. "I guess I'm sparkling on both at this point!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Buzzy looks are nothing new for Hadid. During Paris Fashion Week, the model literally had her Coperni dress spray-painted onto her body live at the show.

At the show on Sept. 30, Hadid made an entrance wearing nothing other than a pair of underwear and heels. As she stood still, a team painted a white layer of latex over her body in the shape of a mid-length dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. When complete, Hadid strutted down the runway, leaving viewers in awe.

Hadid shared the wildly cool moment on Instagram with a few photos of the dress coming together after Coperni thanked her for being a part of the "magical" show. "There is no singular person more important than the next," she wrote. "Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless!"

She revealed in another Instagram that there wasn't even a rehearsal for this iconic display. "No rehearsal, no nothing, just passion," she wrote alongside a collection of photos and videos of it all coming together.

Related Articles
balenciaga teddybear controversy
A Timeline of Balenciaga's Ad Campaign Scandal
kelly rowland, meghan trainor, and anitta 2022 amas
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid Gets White Dress Spray-Painted on Her Mid-Show During Paris Fashion Week
bella hadid
Bella Hadid Asks to Take a Photo with Paris Fashion Week Caterers and Praises 'Amazing' Pastries
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
Megan Thee Stallion, Alessia Cara
41 Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas From Your Favorite Celebrities
NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images); NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez ben affleck wedding
Jennifer Lopez Dresses 'Country-Chic' for Post-Wedding Brunch — and Even Matches the Tablecloths
Kim Kardashian in Milian
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Show-Stopping Dolce & Gabbana Catsuit as She Teases a New Collab
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift Makes Grand Return to the VMAs in Crystal Minidress — and Her Signature Red Lipstick!
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Ariana DeBose is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Andrew Garfield is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Kate Hudson is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Couture Week Takes Italy: See All the Stars at the Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Shows
julia fox
Julia Fox Wears One of Her Most Skin-Baring Looks Ever — See the Jaw-Dropping Outfit