Bella Hadid Wears Crystal-Covered Nude Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Swarovski Pics — See Her Look!

Bella Hadid's one shining star!

The model shared a behind-the-scenes look at her holiday shoot with Swarovski on Instagram — and, no surprise, she was dripping in crystals.

In the first photo in her set, the model wore a crystal-covered nude catsuit with a jewel-encrusted skirt and bra top over it (catch a better glimpse of her sparkly fit in the video on the second slide). Delicate wings and heels complete her outfit, turning her into a Swarovski fairy. In the third slide, an overhead shot shows her hair adorned with even more crystals.

Hadid, 26, sat patiently in a chair (with fluffy slippers on her feet) while surrounded by a team who attached the bling all over. Alongside the photos, Hadid tagged Swarovski and included three emojis: the lightbulb, the sparkle and a diamond, of course.

Swarovski has shared a few different looks at its holiday campaign, shot by Loïc Prigent, starring the model as its holiday fairy. Elsewhere in the campaign, the model wears monochromatic looks in pink and blue with her Swarovski jewels on prominent display.

"If you feel sparkly on the inside, you will feel sparkly on the outside," Hadid said in one of the brand's behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram. "I guess I'm sparkling on both at this point!"

Buzzy looks are nothing new for Hadid. During Paris Fashion Week, the model literally had her Coperni dress spray-painted onto her body live at the show.

At the show on Sept. 30, Hadid made an entrance wearing nothing other than a pair of underwear and heels. As she stood still, a team painted a white layer of latex over her body in the shape of a mid-length dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. When complete, Hadid strutted down the runway, leaving viewers in awe.

Hadid shared the wildly cool moment on Instagram with a few photos of the dress coming together after Coperni thanked her for being a part of the "magical" show. "There is no singular person more important than the next," she wrote. "Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless!"

She revealed in another Instagram that there wasn't even a rehearsal for this iconic display. "No rehearsal, no nothing, just passion," she wrote alongside a collection of photos and videos of it all coming together.