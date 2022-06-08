Bella Hadid Rocks This '90s Look in Her Latest Fringe-Froward Hairstyle  

Supermodel and trendsetter Bella Hadid is out and about sporting her new wispy bangs

Bella Hadid Rocks '90's Fringe with her Bangin' New Hairstyle Bella Hadid's latest looks with bangs featured on her Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CejbU4xgJlZ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/Cee-JvdNLXQ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/CehC2Mfu8s0/?hl=en

Bella Hadid Rocks '90's Fringe with her Bangin' New Hairstyle Bella Hadid's latest looks with bangs featured on her Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CejbU4xgJlZ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/Cee-JvdNLXQ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/CehC2Mfu8s0/?hl=en

Bella Hadid is all about those bangs!

In recent weeks, the runway supermodel, 25, has been sporting a chic set of bangs with her natural wavy locks. The style is reminiscent of the cool girl aesthetic donned by '90s icons like Britney Spears and fellow catwalk model Kate Moss while also tuning into the effortless wind-swept fringes belonging to '60s cool girls like Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

How she styles the do is, however, solely Bella. The Kin Euphorics co-founder has sported many of her signature looks with her new bangs.

Last weekend, she debuted the wispy curtains with a cheeky, sporty look – a mini skirt teamed with a fashion-forward oversized baseball jersey and a gold chain, shoulder bag and knee-high socks for accessories. She went with a curly Marie Atoinette clipped up ponytail and bangs.

Other Y2K inspired looks followed including a beachy white halter dress embroidered with beads and gold bangles and an early athleisure concept complete with a sheer graphic tee and low-rise yoga pants. For those looks she left her hair unsettled, letting her natural texture work its magic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Of course, Hadid never fails to show up in a fashionable look, whether she's out on the town or looking glam on red carpet events.

For her red carpet look, she wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic peplum detail designed by the late Gianni Versace in 1987 for the Teatro alla Scala production of the opera Salome. Her second look, which she wore to the Cannes Anniversary Dinner, was a sexy, skin-showing dress pulled from the house's Fall 2001 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Different from her latest hairstyle, Hadid chose a slicked back, braided bun with a face-framing side piece for her appearances on the French Riviera.

Bella Hadid attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. Bella Hadid attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Left: Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage Right: Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

She also attended this year's Met Gala, decked out in latex, pearls and lace courtesy of Burberry's chief officer Riccardo Tisci. "…I tried to limit it to the period from 1895 to 1903," she told Interview magazine on how her Gilded Glamour ensemble was made. The process involved a 25-page presentation made by Hadid herself.

Although the model is known to turn heads with her experimental fashion, she opened up about her struggles with mental health in an interview with WSJ. Magazine for the outlet's "My Monday Morning" series published earlier this year.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

She noted that she was "in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that," and share how fashion helped her cope with all of this.

"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style," she said.