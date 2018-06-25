Bella Hadid is back on the cover of Vogue: this time, for the magazine’s Mexico edition. And she modeled with and without clothes for the sexy shoot.

In a series of photos for Vogue Mexico’s July issue, which the glossy shared on Instagram, Hadid poses wearing a series of looks varying from a white jumpsuit to a sequin ensemble to a nearly nude moment. The photo shoot, captured by Chris Colls, marks the 21-year-old model’s first-ever appearance on the cover of the magazine.

“In this issue we embark on an exciting era of more freedom and less inhibitions, challenging some taboos of how to visually present female sensuality … Who better than #BellaHadid to champion this revolution,” one of the magazine’s Instagram posts reads in Spanish.

The most revealing shot shows Hadid kneeling on the beach while covered in sand, wearing just a thong, rings and earrings as she covers her chest with her hands.

Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Vogue Mexico July cover shot in paradise by the incredible @chriscolls @valecollado !! Thank You!! @voguemexico,” Hadid captioned one of her Instagram posts about the shoot.

The shots are reminiscent of another nude shoot Hadid starred in, when she posed naked with her sister, Gigi Hadid, for the March 2018 cover of British Vogue.

“Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue @edward_enninful with my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover,” Gigi wrote of the shoot.