Everything Bella Hadid Has Said About Walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid is set to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for her third time this week, and the model said she “can’t wait” to hit the runway again. The model, 22, made her VS Fashion Show debut at the Paris show in 2016, and returned for last year’s Shanghai extravaganza.

Each year, she shared behind-the-scenes photos of her fittings, and this year was no different, when she captioned a photo of her in lingerie and snakeskin boots, “@victoriassecret fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever.”

However, this year’s sneak peek garnered some extra attention, as some of the model’s followers accused her of looking too thin in her lingerie-clad shots. Her followers commented on the photos, which showcased her slim figure and rib cage, and called them “disturbing,” “unhealthy,” and “unrealistic.”

Hadid quickly jumped to defend herself before showing more of her figure at the show. She added to her caption in parentheses, “all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟.”

Hadid is known to speak out about her VS looks — scroll down to take a look back at everything Hadid’s said about walking at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

She Is Confident in Her Body

“I have lost weight and gained weight,” the model told PEOPLE exclusively during her fitting for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“My weight fluctuates so much. I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my ass back. But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different. I worked out so hard and everybody is like, ‘Oh, she looks so skinny blah, blah, blah. But I think that if you just stick to something you can really achieve so much.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She Eats a Healthy Diet

“I’ve been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours every day,” she said before her debut in 2016. “It’s crazy but I think that you know if you set your mind to something I think you can succeed.”

And even when she travels a lot for work, she sticks to her routine. “I like to eat healthy and not eat crazy plane food,” she says. “I like to still make sure my diet is good and I stay hydrated and stuff. That’s basically all I do.”

Doug Peters/PA Wire

She Is Human and Has Insecurities

“I think every single person in the world has insecurities,” she said before her 2016 debut. “It’s crazy because I think that when other people look at all of the VS models or all of the girls [who] are walking, they’re like, ‘They’re not human. They don’t have any insecurities.’ But I think every single girl [who’s] going to be walking probably has an insecurity.”

As for hers? “I wish my ass was bigger,” she said.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Her Wings Aren’t That Heavy

“I can’t believe I have wings,” the model told PEOPLE before making her debut at the 2016 show. “It’s surreal! It’s crazy.”

The wings are made of feathers and are detachable from the top. “The feathers were actually lighter than my actual outfit cause the whole outfit is all sequins,” she says. “They’re actually really comfortable which is nice.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She Felt ‘Stronger’ Her Second Year

“Emotionally, physically, mentally, in my health I feel so much stronger in so many ways and I am so grateful to all who have supported me, believed in me and stood by me,” Hadid captioned an Instagram photo after strutting down the runway.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

She Practices Smiling On Command

“I am not a very good smiler on cue,” she told us during a fitting for the 2016 show in New York City. “I have to practice that a lot.”

To improve, she dedicates time to practice in her New York apartment. “I have to close my best friend and roommate’s door and put a big mirror in front of it so she can’t get out of her room so that I have a part of the apartment to walk and practice,” she explains. “It’s perfect for me, but she can’t really get out of her room.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She Thinks the VS Fashion Show Is Different Than Anything Else

“On the runway for high fashion you just don’t really think,” Hadid said. “You just walk and it’s an everyday thing. You do so many shows a day that it’s kind of you’re showing off the clothes.”

She added, “It’s about the lingerie, but you also have to keep a smile on your face. You have to interact. It’s a different experience than I am really used to. I think that’s why everybody gets so nervous for this show because it’s so different but it’s such an amazing experience and a learning experience.”

AFP/Getty

She Gets Advice From Angels

Before her VS Fashion Show debut, Hadid turned to her model pals for some tips. “Lily Aldridge is so sweet because we’ve been talking about this since I met her,” she said. “So she gives me a lot of insight about it.”

Splash

She Would Love to Be an Angel Herself

“I think that would be a huge accomplishment,” Hadid revealed. “Those girls work so hard. They have so many days of hard work for VS so it would be fun. And VS is such an amazing family, it would be really cool to be able to work for them all the time.”