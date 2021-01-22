The model said she has returned with “pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality" and "a sense of self-love"

Bella Hadid Says She ‘Took Some Time Away’ from Social Media to ‘Reflect and Learn’: ‘I Found Myself’

Bella Hadid has returned to social media after taking a brief break to focus on her mental health.

The model, 24, shared a candid post to Instagram on Thursday, opening up about why she decided to take some time off from the platform.

"I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express," she began in the post, which also included a series of photos she took during her time away from social media.

As seen in her photos, the model spent time reading self-help books, horseback riding, enjoying the outdoors and experimenting with crystals.

"The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked , a few great friends, and these books that saw me through," she explained.

As she returned to Instagram, Hadid said she has "found myself, my strength and my light again."

"I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time…" she continued.

The model, who had last posted to Instagram on Jan. 5, went on to thank her "angels" for continuing to support her during this journey.

"Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me , for me. You saved me," she wrote.

Hadid concluded the post by encouraging others to "take time to get help for your mental health."

"It's worth it to get to your full potential," she added.

The model received an outpouring of supportive messages in the comments of her post.

"I ❤️ you Bella you are a shinning[sic] light in the darkest night," wrote father Mohamed Hadid.

"Love u," singer Raveena Aurora added, while Erin Foster and model Lily Aldridge both dropped heart emojis in their replies.

Hadid also reflected on returning to social media after President Joe Biden had taken office, writing on her Instagram Stories, "The absolute best news to come home to."

"God Bless. America is kind again🙏🏻❤️," she wrote.