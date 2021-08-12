Bella Hadid Reminisces on Her 2021 Cannes Lung Necklace and How She Avoided a Wardrobe Malfunction

"I was like, 'If it's going to happen, it's going to happen now,'" model said during a new episode of Vogue's Life in Looks YouTube series

Bella Hadid just answered all of our burning questions about that 2021 Cannes Film Festival look.

In a new episode of Vogue's Life in Looks YouTube series, the model, 24, revealed that the massive necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins attached to a gold chain that she wore over a Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeve black dress to the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors) was actually not as "heavy as one would expect."

"It was actually quite fine, honestly," she said of the viral accessory, which was also adorned with rhinestones. "I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it. I was like, 'If it's going to happen, it's going to happen now. So, I'm about to walk this carpet and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that's what was supposed to happen.'"

Hadid said she "always knew" she would wear the daring Schiaparelli gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry, despite being worried about how the neckline that cut under Hadid's chest would hold up on the red carpet.

bella hadid Bella Hadid | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

"It's also a bit wintery, this dress, so it was very hot out," the model added. "When I would look down, you could see everything. So it was very bizarre walking onto the carpet in places you wouldn't usually have a breeze."

During the video, Hadid also broke down another unforgettable Cannes Film Festival look from 2016 — a red Alexandre Vauthier silk gown that featured a waist-high slit.

"Ok, so this is apparently a very iconic red dress moment, and this dress Alexandre Vauthier made," Hadid said. "I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual and all these things. I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about... this slit was, like — thank God, I think that maybe there was one little slip that happened. But I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still, even though the dress is gorgeous."

Bella Hadid attends a screening of "The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. Credit: Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Hadid went on to explain that the super-sexy dress marked the start of her fierce red carpet and runway persona.

"It's just, again, doesn't feel so much like me, and I think that this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees of me. That's my alter ego, that's Belinda. I'm just so the opposite of her. She's very va-va-voom," she said. "You know, bless her, love her, she was very nervous."

Bella Hadid Life in Looks Credit: Vogue/YouTube

Also in the segment, Hadid reflected on how she's evolved over the years. "It makes me emotional, actually, because I'm so happy in this picture," she said while looking at a recent photo wearing a checkered pink outfit. "For the first time I think in my whole adult life, here I feel just at ease. Happy and able to work. I feel good about myself. I feel beautiful. And compared to the girl that I see in the beginning [of the video] — she was so sad!"